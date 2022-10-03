Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated.
After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
TMP (Transportation, Mobility and Parking) Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock said the East Avenue/Wall Street traffic signal upgrade is part of a six-signal project funded by the Federal Highway Administration under a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) grant. Work began in May 2021 and should be done by the end of the year. “Supply chain issues, due to the pandemic, have been mainly responsible for the long construction window.”
The program’s chief aim is to “reduce congestion and minimize delays at intersections through the installation of more responsive traffic signal equipment, while maintaining safe traffic operation and enhancing pedestrian mobility,” Yeosock wrote. “We are confident that the improvements will result in fewer accidents and an overall better experience for pedestrians and drivers maneuvering through the intersections.”
A Google satellite image shows the unique nature of an intersection Norwalkers take as a routine part of their lives, as Morgan Avenue meets East Avenue just south of East Wall Street bringing many cars to a traffic light where Hubbell Lane comes in at a weird angle. East Avenue drivers heading north can continue straight on Park Street or also feel like they’re going straight to continue on East Avenue.
It’s “one of the most complex intersections in the City” due to the number of approaches and the traffic volume, Yeosock said. Add to that “new standards for calculating signal timing” and you might see what TMP/DPW is up against.
Crews installed new equipment and activate the traffic signals Aug. 8, Yeosock said.
“We have been collecting data and observing traffic flow over the past few weeks and have been adjusting the timing, signage and road markings as needed to ensure vehicles have sufficient time to clear each approach during peak travel periods. It may be a few more weeks until we settle on the optimal configuration,” he wrote.
The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, objected to TMP closing a northbound lane on East Avenue, beginning with the Morgan Avenue intersection. She also thought the “reasonably safe and sane” red light setup that had existed for years before giving way to changed timing that is frustrating drivers.
Morgan Avenue drivers sit and wait even when the intersection is empty because the right turn on red has been eliminated, and, “The red light is very long,” she said.
Yeosock agreed that northbound East Avenue drivers find four traffic signals where there are three lanes.
“The City is required by State law to construct all traffic signals in accordance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD),” Yeosock said. “The MUTCD requires the primary direction of travel (in this case, East Avenue continuing north to East Avenue) have two signal heads, despite there being only one lane.”
He said, “We recognize that this can be confusing to some, so we are looking at ways to reduce this confusion. This most likely will be accomplished by relocating the two rightmost signal heads a little further to the right.”
Yes, the signal operations changed. Yeosock mentioned the little jag where East Avenue splits and drivers can go either to the left or the right of the green and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“The signals for the travel lanes northbound to Wall Street and Park Street operate independently of the traffic signal northbound for those continuing on East Avenue. This is being done to prevent queuing through the intersection blocking access to and from Morgan and to prevent queuing on East Avenue further south,” he said.
As for East Avenue being slimmed to one lane northbound via the use of orange traffic cones, Yeosock said, “The design plan for this location is to only stripe this area with a painted island and not to physically enlarge the island. This was proposed during the design phase as the best way to maintain efficient signal operation and address a conflict in this area due to Hubbells Lane and Morgan Avenue receiving a green light at the same time. To provide each of these approaches with their own signal phase would increase the amount of time needed to service the intersection and result in additional driver frustration.”
He concluded, “Once we finalize the optimal timing, signal placement and signage, and drivers get used to the new traffic pattern, we believe this intersection will be greatly improved.”
5 comments
Johnny cardamone October 3, 2022 at 6:52 am
There’s an old adage if it ain’t broken don’t fix it it was fine! 🦔 The city screwed up this intersection🥵👎🏽 I should’ve left well enough alone!
Scott Vetare October 3, 2022 at 8:36 am
Why close a lane? With the traffic we now have in Norwalk it’s imperative we have more lanes to move traffic along. Just wondering who did the traffic study on this intersection? What a cluster- you know what- this city is becoming!
Mark Berns October 3, 2022 at 9:32 am
What are the statistics on accidents and crosswalk issues at this intersection? What is the data that makes the engineer think this will be an improvement?
I’ve lived nearby for 35 years and haven’t seen or heard of many accidents or pedestrian issues. Rather than improving traffic flow and safety this change will increase congestion by squeezing down two lanes that have worked for years into one lane and by restricting the flow toward Park Street. It’s already backing up traffic in the right-hand lane past Buckingham Place. The whole thing is made even more confusing by the two lights directing traffic to East Avenue when one of those lanes will be shut.
True, it’s a weird intersection, but it has “worked” for a long time. This feels like available money looking for a way to be spent rather than a solution.
Kay Anderson October 3, 2022 at 9:56 am
Illuminating isn’t it! And for years I believe Hal Alvord’s claim that this intersection had smart lights… and any concerns drivers had was because we weren’t smart. Now we find out all the lights in this intersection aren’t smart lights after all…
Let’s hope the adage ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ doesn’t fit this work.
That said, I am cautiously optimistic about this attempt to actually improve a challenging intersection.
Kay Anderson
Brad Craighead October 3, 2022 at 11:21 am
While we’re pleased to see that the City & State seem to be working together to improve vehicular flow at this complex intersection, it’s clear that Pedestrian Safety unfortunately remains a complete afterthought.
The “East Avenue Expressway” has become a gigantic traffic funnel that simply facilitates cut-thru, speeding, chaotic traffic from all destinations North & South thru Rt 1 to I-95.
> Has anyone noticed the massive clear-cutting of trees to accommodate a new on-ramp for I-95 at East Ave & Hendricks Ave?
> Ever-increasing, faster and noisier traffic Destroys Lives, Communities, Property Values, and the Quality of Life for everyone along the East Ave Corridor.
After our Neighborhood spent years lobbying the City to please add crosswalks to safely connect pedestrians to / around The Green, we’ve realized that the real problem is East Avenue itself – its lack of stop lights, crosswalks, meridians, turning lanes, striping or any other established form of traffic calming mechanism.
Consequently, the Norwalk Green Association has teamed up with the City Hall Neighborhood Association to Raise Awareness and formally request a Pedestrian & Vehicular Plan for East Ave on the 2023 Capital Budget.
https://norwalkgreen.com/eastave
We urge homeowners, commercial property & business owners, members of the various civic & religious organizations, and concerned citizens to join in and support #EastAveSafety to formally ask our City Officials to endorse a Pedestrian & Vehicular Plan for East Avenue on the 2023 Capital Budget.
Brad Craighead
Co-Founder
Norwalk Green Association