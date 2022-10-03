Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’

NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated.

After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.

TMP (Transportation, Mobility and Parking) Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock said the East Avenue/Wall Street traffic signal upgrade is part of a six-signal project funded by the Federal Highway Administration under a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) grant. Work began in May 2021 and should be done by the end of the year. “Supply chain issues, due to the pandemic, have been mainly responsible for the long construction window.”

The program’s chief aim is to “reduce congestion and minimize delays at intersections through the installation of more responsive traffic signal equipment, while maintaining safe traffic operation and enhancing pedestrian mobility,” Yeosock wrote. “We are confident that the improvements will result in fewer accidents and an overall better experience for pedestrians and drivers maneuvering through the intersections.”

A Google satellite image shows the unique nature of an intersection Norwalkers take as a routine part of their lives, as Morgan Avenue meets East Avenue just south of East Wall Street bringing many cars to a traffic light where Hubbell Lane comes in at a weird angle. East Avenue drivers heading north can continue straight on Park Street or also feel like they’re going straight to continue on East Avenue.

It’s “one of the most complex intersections in the City” due to the number of approaches and the traffic volume, Yeosock said. Add to that “new standards for calculating signal timing” and you might see what TMP/DPW is up against.

Crews installed new equipment and activate the traffic signals Aug. 8, Yeosock said.

“We have been collecting data and observing traffic flow over the past few weeks and have been adjusting the timing, signage and road markings as needed to ensure vehicles have sufficient time to clear each approach during peak travel periods. It may be a few more weeks until we settle on the optimal configuration,” he wrote.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, objected to TMP closing a northbound lane on East Avenue, beginning with the Morgan Avenue intersection. She also thought the “reasonably safe and sane” red light setup that had existed for years before giving way to changed timing that is frustrating drivers.

Morgan Avenue drivers sit and wait even when the intersection is empty because the right turn on red has been eliminated, and, “The red light is very long,” she said.

Yeosock agreed that northbound East Avenue drivers find four traffic signals where there are three lanes.

“The City is required by State law to construct all traffic signals in accordance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD),” Yeosock said. “The MUTCD requires the primary direction of travel (in this case, East Avenue continuing north to East Avenue) have two signal heads, despite there being only one lane.”

He said, “We recognize that this can be confusing to some, so we are looking at ways to reduce this confusion. This most likely will be accomplished by relocating the two rightmost signal heads a little further to the right.”

Yes, the signal operations changed. Yeosock mentioned the little jag where East Avenue splits and drivers can go either to the left or the right of the green and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

“The signals for the travel lanes northbound to Wall Street and Park Street operate independently of the traffic signal northbound for those continuing on East Avenue. This is being done to prevent queuing through the intersection blocking access to and from Morgan and to prevent queuing on East Avenue further south,” he said.

As for East Avenue being slimmed to one lane northbound via the use of orange traffic cones, Yeosock said, “The design plan for this location is to only stripe this area with a painted island and not to physically enlarge the island. This was proposed during the design phase as the best way to maintain efficient signal operation and address a conflict in this area due to Hubbells Lane and Morgan Avenue receiving a green light at the same time. To provide each of these approaches with their own signal phase would increase the amount of time needed to service the intersection and result in additional driver frustration.”

He concluded, “Once we finalize the optimal timing, signal placement and signage, and drivers get used to the new traffic pattern, we believe this intersection will be greatly improved.”

