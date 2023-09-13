Quantcast

Norwalk to collect mattresses for recycling

By


Screengrab from Bye Bye Mattress.
Once Around the City cube

Unwanted mattresses and box springs that are dry and intact can be disposed of by Norwalk residents only this Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon, according to a news release.    Bring them to the Norwalk Public Works Center, 15 South Smith St., and park in the gas pumps area.

Ineligible items include:

  • Severely damaged, twisted, wet, frozen or soiled mattresses 
  • Mattresses infested with bed bugs or other living organisms 
  • Sleeping bags, pillows, cushions, loose bedding, mattress pads or toppers, etc. 
  • Car beds 
  • Juvenile products, i.e., carriage, basket, stroller, crib bumper, etc. 
  • Water beds 
  • Camping or air mattresses
  • Fold out sofa beds 
  • Futons or furniture 

The collection is part of national initiative “Bye Bye Mattress.”  See their website at Home – Bye Bye Mattress | A Program of the Mattress Recycling Council.  More info is said to be available by calling (855) 700-9973.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk approves plans for 200 apartments at train station

Read More

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves plan for apartments, retail at former YMCA Site

Norwalk High School project still within $239M budget, manager says

Nathan Hale AC project complete, but what of other schools?

Costco plans to demolish Doubletree, expand parking area

Advertisement


Recent Comments