Norwalk to collect mattresses for recycling

Unwanted mattresses and box springs that are dry and intact can be disposed of by Norwalk residents only this Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon, according to a news release. Bring them to the Norwalk Public Works Center, 15 South Smith St., and park in the gas pumps area.
Ineligible items include:
- Severely damaged, twisted, wet, frozen or soiled mattresses
- Mattresses infested with bed bugs or other living organisms
- Sleeping bags, pillows, cushions, loose bedding, mattress pads or toppers, etc.
- Car beds
- Juvenile products, i.e., carriage, basket, stroller, crib bumper, etc.
- Water beds
- Camping or air mattresses
- Fold out sofa beds
- Futons or furniture
The collection is part of national initiative “Bye Bye Mattress.” See their website at Home – Bye Bye Mattress | A Program of the Mattress Recycling Council. More info is said to be available by calling (855) 700-9973.
