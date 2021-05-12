Norwalk to formally investigate feasibility of two South Norwalk schools on one lot

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk is moving ahead with “background work” for two schools on one South Norwalk property, in an as yet unnamed location.

The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $30,800 contract with JCJ Architects for conceptual design services and professional cost estimates for the Columbus School/South Norwalk school project. This would replace the 2015 plan to build a new school on the Nathaniel Ely property and renovate the Columbus Magnet School building on Chestnut Street.

The Ely Avenue plan isn’t moving forward due to objections to proposed open space land swap that would allow the City to build on Springwood Park. Those objections were spearheaded chiefly by former State Rep. Bruce Morris and his successor, State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140).

Recently the Board of Education has spoken about building two schools on one lot and held community input meetings. Discussions about buying additional land have become public, with Mayor Harry Rilling saying recently that the money is available. But no one is saying where.

The contract (for $28,000 plus $2,800 in contingency) “is an important step in the planning and construction of a new neighborhood school in South Norwalk,” Land Use and Building Management Committee Chairman Thomas Livingston (D-District E) said Tuesday.

The Norwalk Board of Education hasn’t come to the City with a proposal for what type of school it wants, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said last week.

“We think they want to propose in two separate schools. And one is Bank Street program, the other one, it’s a South Norwalk neighborhood school,” he said. “… It’s still vague, and we wait for Board of Ed to make those recommendations.”

No property owners have been approached because the City and Board of Education need to determine what’s needed, and be confident that the property under consideration is big enough, Lo said.

Based on State guidelines for square footage per student, a rough estimate has been developed and the budget authorized for the original plan, about $65 million, will be sufficient, he said.

“One of the things that we’re looking at doing by combining these two schools is utilizing the common spaces such as the cafeteria and gymnasium. So that way, it’ll be more economical to build the two schools rather than have two separate schools and separate sites with two cafeterias, two gymnasiums, so on and so forth,” Lo said.

Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said she’d heard from Columbus parents who are concerned about merging two schools with very different teaching techniques and strategies.

The professionals will develop the concept, but it won’t be one building, it will be “two wings connected by, let’s say, a cafeteria and gymnasium,” Jim Giuliano of Construction Solutions Group, the city’s project manager for new school construction, said. “They will operate independently. So you’ll still have the Banks Street model operating independently of the, of the neighborhood school.”

“It just, it seems a little funky to me,” said Smyth, a former teacher. “But it’s just concept at this point.”

The new Norwalk High School will be a P-Tech Academy, a comprehensive school and an arts academy, Lo said. It will be “visually and psychologically two separate building, but they are connected.”

As for the work JCJ will do, “this is really background work,” Lo said.

“We don’t want to start approaching a property owner or any property owner, until we know we can potentially fit on that site,” Lo said.

Smyth asked if there was a possibility that the old plan could be used, except that the new school would be on the unnamed site. The old building would still be renovated under that scenario.

That wouldn’t work financially, Lo said. “Again, this is really a study, it’s a planning study. It’s a, you know, conceptual idea kind of thing. We’re testing, I guess one scenario, is that for two schools, one property, but if it doesn’t work, go back.”

“We don’t have the money to buy the property, only put one school on it, because we still (need) to renovate the existing Columbus,” Lo said. “So by doing a combined (facility), we have a little savings … that we can use for property acquisition, but you bring it back out to two separate school, we don’t have that money to acquire property to build new Columbus school, as the same time we renovate-as-new as the existing Columbus.”