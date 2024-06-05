Quantcast
,

Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects

By


Norwalk is expected to get roughly $7 million from Connecticut’s state coffers when the state Bond Commission meets this Friday June 7, according to a news release from State Representative Tracy Marra (R-141, Norwalk/Darien).

  • More than $3.4 million will be allocated to the Norwalk Housing Authority for replacement of 54 obsolete affordable housing units.
  • $3 million to the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency for South Norwalk streetscape improvements.
  • $300,000 to Norwalk-based Music Theater of Connecticut.
  • More than $268,000 to Norwalk’s Side By Side Charter School for electrical and air conditioning upgrades, staff room renovations, and replacement of exterior doors and flooring.

Marra said “This is wonderful news for Norwalk and these funds will be used to benefit the whole community with new, affordable housing options, safer roadways, sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure, access to the arts, and most importantly, upgrades to Side-by-Side Charter School to provide the best possible learning environment for our children.   I want to thank the governor and members of the Bond Commission for recognizing the need for these investments and supporting Norwalk’s residents and students.”

The Bond Commission is composed of the governor, three state constitutional officers, four state legislators and two state agency heads.  On Friday, they’ll be breaking out funds for hundreds of projects throughout the state.

Recommended

Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Once Around the City
54th Annual River Ramble in Pinkney Park, Sunday July 13
Banner
Take the RDA survey and enter to win a $200 gift card

Comments

One response to “Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects”

  1. Bryan Meek

    “Hartford to get $800 million from Norwalk taxpayers, gives a few crumbs back to Norwalk.

    There, fixed the headline for you.

    Can we stop with this nonsense already? Hartford county has. 9 highways crisscrossing it.

    We have 2 with 2 connectors and generate over half of the state’s income between Greenwich and Bridgeport. And are one freak accident (Fairfield Ave Bridge) away from total shutdown.

    Any followup on the $5 million that was given to RDA for PoKo that disappeared? What exactly are street scape improvements? More painted crosswalks? $3 million worth?

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

“It’s just as frustrating for us”: Norwalk officials, residents discuss enforcement in the city

Norwalk police receive approval for six automatic license plate readers

“Open Streets” A Huge Hit

O&G application to be presented at P&Z meeting Wednesday; public comments will be heard June 20th

New health clinic to serve students and families at NPS Family Center this fall  

Recent Comments