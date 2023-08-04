Norwalk to honor Purple Heart Medal awardees Monday

Families look at Norwalk’s Purple Heart monument after last year’s ceremony in Veterans Park.

A ceremony honoring Norwalk’s Purple Heart Medal awardees is planned for noon on National Purple Heart Day, Monday Aug. 7 at the Veterans Park Purple Heart Monument, 42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, according to a news release. Norwalk Veteran Memorial Committee Chairman Rich Olson, Committee member Jeffrey Dewitt and Mayor Rilling will preside.

Norwalk is a designated Purple Heart City. Nearly 200 city residents who were either wounded or killed by enemy action while serving in the U.S. military have received the Medal, 97 of whom were honored posthumously, and 32 of whom remain missing in action.

The city’s Indian red granite monument, unveiled last year, is modelled after the one at the National Purple Heart Museum in Vails Gate, New York.

More info is at http://norwalkctheroes.org/purple-heart-