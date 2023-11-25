Norwalk to redo Hospital Hill intersection with $800K State grant

(Contributed)

A $800,000 State grant will allow the City to rework the awkward traffic circle at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Stevens Street, in the Hospital Hill area. This will create a vibrant village center there through a better alignment of roadways and amenities, a news release said.

It will look completely different soon, Mayor Harry Rilling said at a news conference, commenting that when he was Norwalk Police Chief he got many complaints about drivers flouting the rules at the “very, very dangerous” intersection.

Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP) applied for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) grant, and it submission was one of the highest scoring applications, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont credited Norwalk’s “impactful” State delegation and said the State needs to prioritize projects that will make the most difference.

“These are the little investments that bring a community back to life. These are the reasons people are moving back to the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said.

Look for a community meeting in January to finalize the design and then hopefully begin work next summer, Assistant Director for Transportation Services Garrett Bolella said.

“.In addition to streetscape improvements at the intersection of Stevens Street and Stuart Avenue, the project will provide pedestrian amenities, public space, and lighting upgrades,” a news release said. “The city plans to implement new safety improvements and a village parking lot to support local business and increase pedestrian activity.”