Norwalk to retest fire department candidates due to suspected ‘cheating’

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is discarding the results of its recent firefighter candidate examination due to “concerns about its integrity.”

Those concerns have already resulted in the early retirement of Assistant Fire Chief Chris King. A Wednesday press release indicates that King was suspected of providing test answers to his son. King’s son also resigned from a position with the City, it states, without naming names.

The investigative report, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, indicates that King sat in on meetings where the oral exam test questions and rating process were discussed. His son’s answers were thought to be too “perfect,” and King “admitted that he violated the trust placed in him.”

Testing was done through the State of Connecticut Firefighter Testing Consortium, at no cost to the City, according to comments made by Fire Chief Gino Gatto in December. The testing company, Industrial/Organizational Solutions, contacted Norwalk in mid-June “regarding concerns about cheating with one of the exam takers from Norwalk,” the press release states.

“Mayor Harry Rilling immediately hired outside counsel to investigate these allegations,” the release states. “The Mayor received the investigative report on Monday, July 20, and met with the Fire Commission in executive session to review the report on July 21. The report concluded that that two members of the department might have disobeyed direct orders to recuse themselves from the testing process because their sons were taking the test. It was also determined that one of those members might have supplied answers to his son.”

It continued, “The member facing the more serious charges was placed on Administrative Leave pending a disciplinary hearing by the Fire Commission. The son, who was also employed by the City of Norwalk, was also placed on Administrative Leave pending a disciplinary hearing. Both father and son tendered their resignations prior to their disciplinary hearings being held.”

NancyOnNorwalk was not able to reach King.

The Fire Commission determined Tuesday that “there was insufficient evidence that the remaining firefighter disobeyed the order to recuse himself from the process, and therefore they did not render any disciplinary action,” it said. The Commission voted to drop out of the consortium and not use the recent entry-level test results.

“It was my recommendation, and my fellow Fire Commissioners agreed that we should no longer participate in the Consortium,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “This incident raised concerns about the testing program resulting in our decision to conduct our own entry-level exam in the future, which will ensure the test is fair and equal for all candidates.”

Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan confirmed that the IOS did not charge Norwalk a fee to conduct the test, because Norwalk was part of the consortium. He did not know when the testing process would restart, nor have a cost estimate.

The City spent $110,000 three years ago to establish an entry level firefighting list, Gatto said in December.

Investigation

There are no suspected improprieties in the administration of the written exam, the investigative report, done by Attorney Craig Thomas Dickinson, of the New Haven firm Littler Mendelson, states.

Dickinson has no previous affiliation with the City of Norwalk or Norwalk Fire Department, the press release states. The investigation was done over four weeks.

In February, a person whose name is redacted asked to be added to the distribution list for information regarding the test, the report states. This person was interviewed on July 7 and admitted attending meetings and phone calls, but not the one where “oral examination question and answer scoring materials were displayed and discussed extensively.” However, attendance wasn’t taken and there was no system to track who had accessed the meeting. Gatto did not participate.

The person denied “using any method of printing or otherwise duplicating the actual testing material, but didn’t recall whether he took notes during the meeting,” the report states.

“He claims that he could not clearly see the screen during the session because he was on the other side of call but could not recall whether or not {redated} desk. …He denies taking any notes during that did so. He also denies receiving any hard copy,” it states.

In May, “the final version of the interview questions was distributed to all consortium Chiefs, as well as {redacted},” Dickinson states. The scoring guide was not shared.

The panel members who scored the oral interview results are not suspected of improprieties, the report states.

Christopher Melite, a Farmington Fire Department member, was “immediately struck” at how closely the candidate’s answer to the first question tracked the Assessor Rating Form, calling the answers “perfect,” the report states. He contacted other panelists, who agreed. Robert Zajac, a South Fire District Lieutenant, said the candidate’s answers were “spot on” and “perfect.” Panelists speculated that perhaps the candidate had taken the test before and/or had prepared thoroughly.

IOS then contacted Rilling and Norwalk Director of Personnel and Labor Relations Ray Burney “expressing concern that a Norwalk resident submitted a video interview that ‘shows that the resident was clearly abetted by someone with access to our secure and confidential grading materials – essentially, the answer key,’” the report states.

The candidate later told Burney, Gatto and Dickinson that he’d been coached by his father and had relied on a notebook while taking the interview, the report states. Unnerved, he denied receiving a copy of the questions and rating form. He was asked to go home, get the notebook and provide it to investigators, but did not return to City Hall that day. The notebook he provided the next day did not support the explanation he provided.

Burney, Gatto and Dickinson had the impression that the candidate was not honest “about the extent of information he was provided beforehand and that the notes to which he ascribed his success did not corroborate his explanation,” the report states.

The second interviewee was also unnerved when brought in the next day, the report states.

“He initially stated that he hadn’t ‘crossed the line,’” the report states. “When shown the video of {redacted} interview along with the Rating Form, he silently shook his head. When asked why he shook his head, he acknowledged that the video ‘spoke for itself:’ {redacted} clearly followed the order and used key phrases from the Rating Form. Although he persisted in his denial of printing or otherwise capturing an image of the Rating Form to share with {redacted}, he admitted that he violated the trust placed in him, that he shared more information about the interview material with {redacted} than he should have, and that it clearly appeared like an integrity/ethics violation.”

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said the allegations would not result in a criminal investigation “at this time.”

“I am disappointed this happened in Norwalk, but thankfully, it appears to have been an isolated incident,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “The men and women of the Norwalk Fire Department have the highest integrity. I am proud of the work they do to protect our community.”

“The Norwalk Fire Department has the highest standards for its firefighters. I am terribly disappointed that those standards have not been met,” Gatto is quoted as saying. “This incident does not reflect the overall character, values, and integrity of the Norwalk Fire Department. The men and women of this department proudly serve the Norwalk community with distinction and honor.”

Investigative Report on Norwalk FD Exam Cheating Allegation_Redacted