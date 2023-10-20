Norwalk to unveil Halloween Nightfair

Norwalk’s first “Halloween Nightfair on Washington Street” is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A news release promises bounce houses, games, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treat bag decorating, vendors and food trucks offering Halloween-themed items, and city vehicle “touch-a-truck.” Musical performances, a contortionist, and a magician are planned for both days.

The “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” will take place at noon on Sunday. Sign up your pet at www.tinyurl.com/norwalkhowloween

On Saturday, the house music group Goodboys will entertain at 6:30, followed by Laidback Luke at 8.

On Sunday, recording artist Ryan Cabrera will perform at 2:30, followed by a costume contest with prizes judged by a panel including Mayor Rilling. Sign up for the costume contest at www.tinyurl.com/norwalkcostume

Here’s the complete schedule, according to a news release:

Saturday:

4:30 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Rilling

6 p.m. – Contortionist & Magic Show

6:30 p.m. – Goodboys

8:00 p.m. – Laidback Luke

Sunday:

Noon – Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade

1 p.m – Contortionist & Magic Show

2:30 p.m. – Ryan Cabrera’s musical performance

3:30 p.m. – Costume Contest

Mayor Rilling said, “The City of Norwalk is thrilled to host our first-ever Halloween Nightfair on Washington Street. This free, family-friendly event will give the community the opportunity to come together, enjoy fantastic entertainment, and celebrate the spirit of Halloween in vibrant South Norwalk.”

Further info is said to be at https://www.visitnorwalk.org/