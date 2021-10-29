Norwalk Town Clerk offers absentee ballots

NORWALK, Conn. — Absentee ballots are once again available to any Norwalk voter who claims COVID-19 as a reason not to get to the polls.

You can also request an absentee ballot if you can’t make it due to active service in the U.S. armed forces; being out of town during voting hours; illness; physical disability; if your religious beliefs prevent secular activity on that day; and/or if you’re required to perform the duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all the hours of Election Day.

“Applications for absentee ballots may be requested in person at the Town Clerk’s office or online from norwalkct.org/townclerk. Applications are available in English and Spanish,” a City news release said. The Town Clerk’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Sample ballots can be viewed online.

The COVID-19 reason is pursuant to Senate Bill 1202 of the June Special Session 2021, the news release observed. If you’re not eligible for an absentee ballot for one of these seven reasons explained above, you can be subject to civil and criminal penalties.

The release said:

“If an elector has incurred an illness or physical disability within six days of the election, they may apply for an Emergency Absentee Ballot. They will be able to designate someone to deliver the ballot to them and return it to the Town Clerk. If someone has a permanent disability, they may be eligible to apply for a permanent absentee ballot.

“All ballot requests must be received by 4 p.m. November 1, 2021. All completed ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. November 2, 2021.

“The Norwalk Town Clerk’s office is located at Norwalk City Hall, Room 102, 125 East Ave., Norwalk, Conn. 06851. The office is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“For more information, call the Town Clerk’s office at (203) 854-7747 or visit norwalkct.org.”