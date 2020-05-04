Norwalk Town Clerk ‘takes care of villagers’ as he struggles with grief

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk City Hall is ramped down, but Rick McQuaid is a stalwart, coming in every day to complete Town Clerk duties he’s unaccustomed to. Sometimes he’s in tears.

“About three weeks ago, I have to be honest with you, I broke down,” McQuaid said Friday. “…The village is sick, and we don’t have a cure right now.”

McQuaid, a lifelong resident, referred to “the stress of it,” and depression inspired by loving Norwalk deeply and seeing people and families he knows suffering through the pandemic. Not only is he sad at losing so many “great” Norwalk residents to COVID-19, but three members of his own family have passed away during the country’s lockdown, albeit not from the coronavirus.

Given the restrictions, “We couldn’t do much for them,” he said.

Working, and not from home

Mayor Harry Rilling closed City Hall on March 16, to set an example of social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“There will be employees working inside City Hall daily to continue to provide critical government functions, but a majority of staff have been asked to telecommute,” a City press release said at the time.

McQuaid is in every day, a source said. The Town Clerk, first elected in 2011, said Friday that he started coming in at 10 a.m. and going home at 3, but now it’s 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funeral homes and Norwalk Hospital have needs, and he’s “taking care of the other things just so we don’t get really backed up,” he said. Three or four of his staff members come in “for a few hours a couple days a week,” helping him out, which is “fantastic… because I’m doing work that I never did before as a Town Clerk.

“I think almost every Town Clerk in the State of Connecticut is probably saying the same thing because who’s had this before?” he said.

“You get up in the morning and you walk out the door. You get your car, it looks like the everyday life you’ve had all your life. And then … you come here and you find out. There’s a lot going on, like I said, the village is sick,” he said.

It’s changed his perspective, he said. “For this to be happening, it’s a little tough. Whatever I can do to be able to help anybody in this time moving on and being able to do things in their lives and stuff, I mean, it’s been an awesome, awesome reward, to able to help.”

It’s “behind the scenes,” or “getting a simple thing like a birth record or a marriage record for somebody whose loved one has passed,” he said.

So many people have died, “too many to be able to talk about,” he said. “Every time I talk about it, it just upsets me more. We lost some great leaders, or just everyday citizens that you would just see at the beach or at the store and stuff like that. …. And there’s so many more that are suffering with it or have a family member.”

He mentioned former City Clerk Mary Roman and “Dr. Piro.”

John Piro, M.D., 89, did not die of COVID-19, McQuaid clarified later. Piro was a surgeon at Norwalk Hospital, once Chief of Surgery, and served the community in numerous ways, including as a Board member to Fairfield County Savings Bank, Fairfield County Child Guidance Center, the Norwalk YMCA and Shorehaven Golf Club, according to his obituary.

Piro died April 17.

There’s “just so many” people who are gone, and with the restrictions, “We can’t even help (family members) the way we’ve always been in this town to help them. We can do our best with phone calls, sending a meal or something like that,” McQuaid said.

And in the midst of the “sick village,” McQuaid’s father-in-law, his brother-in-law and an uncle all died within 10 days, he said. His father-in-law lived in Maryland. He’d been ill, and Alice McQuaid had been going to see him, but with the pandemic, that became impossible.

“But it made us stronger, made us realize when things go back to what they will call normal, I don’t think it will ever be back to normal, we’ll be better for it, we’ll do things better,” Rick McQuaid said. “We won’t take (anything) for granted, you know, you just appreciate so much more.”

His father-in-law came up to campaign for him and way back, taught him “Politics 101 in a different way,” McQuaid said.

“It’s one of those things, we didn’t even get to really mourn. We will when we’re able to get down there,” he said.

Home life

“I will probably never get a job anywhere ever again in my life where I am a home school principal,” McQuaid said with a laugh, speculating that when he goes to the office the wife and kids probably “go on recess and gym.”

Everyone knows the work will get checked when he comes home, he said, quipping, “My wife has turned into one of the best in-homeschool teachers and I’ve have probably turned into one of the worst homeschool administrators.

They have a kindergartener, a middle school student and a high schooler who has turned 16 while everyone is sheltering in place, he said. The latter, a daughter, is in the Norwalk High School color guard but everything “just stopped.” The trip to Ohio was cancelled and “they didn’t get to go to big shows out of state where they really show their talent.

“I mean, am I upset about the prom? Maybe not,” he said. But it’s tough on everyone, sacrificing personal milestones to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One of his daughters is supposed to get married in October, and he’s not sure a big party is a good idea.

Reopening Norwalk ‘safely’

“It’s really not a time for politics. I gotta tell you something, I think the Mayor has done an excellent job,” McQuaid, a Republican, said about Rilling, a Democrat. “…People say, ‘Well, how can you possibly say that?’ Because I’ve lived it. I am living it and I know that.”

McQuaid said he’s been in meetings with Rilling and the staff, and he’s seen “how he has gone about getting things.”

But “he wears his heart on his sleeve just like I am,” McQuaid said. “He is not going to let anybody not be safe, and (is going to) open this all up the right way. … He is going do it the safe way and people aren’t gonna like it, but so be it.”

The staff is on top of it, and residents who ask questions get answers, he said. “They may not like the answer but they get the answer. … He has done a good job.”

Norwalk will not rush into reopening because, “We want to take care of villagers. That’s what it all comes down to,” McQuaid said.

A veteran Common Council member prior to becoming Town Clerk, McQuaid likened the economics of the situation to “a bouncy rubber ball.”

“There’s probably people who are just gonna throw their hands up and say, ‘You know, it was tough for a while. I don’t know if I can go on,’ or what’s going to happen next,” he said. “But you hope that everybody comes back and there’s some way that we can help them get back on their feet and get back.”

‘Incredible work being done’

As a hospital town, “we see a lot more than so many other surrounding towns see because we have to do a lot more things for a lot more people,” McQuaid said.

“You can’t say enough good things” about what Norwalk Hospital has done, and “what they’ve tried to do, taking care of everybody,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell you, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. There will be a time I will probably say, ‘Well, you know, that was incredible what we did,’ and also, ‘boy that was unbelievable what happened.’”

He’s done 10 or so marriage ceremonies for couples who had big weddings planned for this time period and didn’t want to give up the date they’d chosen, he said.

“We arranged to give them the oath and be able to get them married. So we were able to help that way,” he said.

There are positives.

“People laugh. My hair is growing long again. I’m kind of liking it,” McQuaid said. “That might be one of the things that comes out of it.”

Plus, he’s always said he’d like to wear shorts and T-shirts to work when the weather’s right, and he’s been doing it, he said.

But there’s tragedy, too, and his friends have been “tremendous,” asking him to talk when they see he needs to. Everyone feels the same way, and like many people, he’s scared, he said. He’s scared about reopening the economy. “Everybody says ‘it’s over, let’s go.’ I don’t want to be around that day. I want to be around a month later.”

“The group that’s in this building during the day, working, and the ones that are behind the scenes at home, working from home – it’s incredible what’s getting done,” McQuaid said. “It really, really is incredible work being done by you know, us. If we can do the little things and the health care workers and first responders can do their thing, that’s what make our village go, and then you can’t say enough about the people feeding people. If they were to put a wall around our little village, we’d be OK because we’ve got some great, great people here on the inside.”