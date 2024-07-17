Norwalk Traffic Authority approves two new spaces, no parking signs on St. John’s Street

The intersection of St. John’s Street and East Avenue (Courtesy of Norwalk)

To prevent people from parking on the sidewalks and causing issues for pedestrians and cars in the area, the Norwalk Traffic Authority unanimously approved a plan to add two short-term parking spaces to St. John’s Street road, along with no standing signs around the area.

The city’s Transportation, Mobility, and Parking department has been doing signal upgrades along East Avenue, Kyle Benjamin, a traffic analyst for the city, told the authority on Monday. As part of its work at the intersection of St. John’s Street and East Avenue, the department made “some upgrades to the sidewalks around the intersection and the crosswalks.”

It also noticed that cars frequently parked on the sidewalk to visit local businesses, which caused some issues, Benjamin said. St. John’s Street runs between Mike’s Deli and Rite Aid.

“We thought that making some 15-minute parking spaces here will help alleviate the issue there, which was vehicles parking on the sidewalk, creating a hazard for pedestrians, and also destroying the sidewalk that was there,” he said. “So we’ll create these two 15-minute spaces and then also, just before, there will be no standing [signs] so that we make sure there’s no vehicles parking on the sidewalk or blocking traffic before those parking spots.”

Benjamin said that under city ordinance, it is illegal to park on the sidewalk.

“We were trying to accommodate the users of the restaurant, as well as have safe traffic throughout the intersection, as well as pedestrians,” he said.

Commissioner Fran Collier-Clemmons, who supported the spaces, asked how the no parking would be enforced.

“Citizens’ habits are hard to break, and although those two parking spaces are being made available, there are still going to be those that feel they can park on the sidewalk, even though it says no parking,” she said.

Benjamin said TMP hopes the signs and design will help, as will working with the police department and Parking Authority to enforce them.

“The plan is to have multiple signs in strategic locations at this little indentation, to disallow people from being able to park on the sidewalk in the first place, as well as the sidewalk is going to be concrete with a concrete curb, so that way it’s harder to mount than an asphalt curb,” he said.

Benjamin said that because the cars parking there are usually frequenting local businesses, the department spoke with the businesses earlier, and came up with the two 15-minute spaces as a solution.

The approval comes as parking challenges continue to be an issue throughout the city. Residents in some neighborhoods have been asking for a residential parking pass program to limit the cars being parked along their streets. Common Council members have also asked for better enforcement of city parking rules, as they’ve heard numerous concerns from their constituents about illegally parked cars causing problems.