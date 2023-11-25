Norwalk transitions to new Emergency Communications Radio System

(File photo)

The new Norwalk Emergency Communications Radio System went live Friday, according to a news release.

“The new system will ensure that our first responders are able to safely and effectively communicate with Norwalk Combined Dispatch and one another during day-to-day emergencies and natural disasters, said Police Chief James Walsh,” according to the release.

On the other hand, the new system replaces the three radio channels over which Norwalk Police used to dispatch calls and communicate, and it’s encrypted. Only radios that can decode the digital transmissions can be used to listen to the department’s broadcasts. This means the department’s broadcasts can no longer be received on radio scanners.

“The new system works in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Land Mobile Radio System. This capital project began in 2021 and replaces the radio system of the Norwalk Police Department, Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Department of Public Works,” the news release said. “In addition to ensuring emergency radio communications and interoperability throughout the City of Norwalk, the system also provides for interoperability throughout the state and encryption for the operational security of all that use it.”