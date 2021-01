NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin says he was strolling in SoNo on New Year’s eve and came upon a”delightful ensemble sharing joy and song” at the corner of Washington Street and North Main Street.

The Voices Of Praise singers are from Little Zion Church of Christ, located at 4 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Leon Ellison is the pastor and the lady at the far left is Norwalk resident Maureen Parker.