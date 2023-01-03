Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15.

“Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.

Sgt. Joseph Dinho said Norwalk Police have received calls about water under the bridge Nov. 11, Dec. 15 and back in October 2019.

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews referred NoN to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, which is working on the bridge as part of the Walk Bridge program. Although the original goal was to replace the aged railroad bridge over the Norwalk River, ConnDOT expanded the project to include work on every Norwalk railroad bridge.

“As part of the Walk Bridge Program, the East Avenue Railroad Bridge will be replaced,” ConnDOT Communications Manager Josh Morgan said Friday. “During the project, local flooding that residents have historically experienced will be eliminated, as drainage from the bridge and underneath East Avenue will be improved. The current work occurring in the area is part of the Advanced Utilities Project, which is a necessary first step for the eventual bridge replacement. We remind the public: if they encounter a flooded roadway, do not attempt to drive through it. Please turn around and find an alternate route.”

