Norwalk video: Memorial Day parade
NORWALK, Conn. – A scaled down Memorial Day parade made its way up East Avenue on Monday and videographer Harold F. Cobin was there to film it, from the Cub Scouts to the community soccer club, from the politicians to the Department of Public of Works trucks.
Last year’s parade was cancelled due to COVID-19. A scaled down crowd enjoyed this year’s spectacle, which did not feature marching bands.
Enjoy the video.
One comment
Vicki Perez June 1, 2021 at 9:40 am
Where is the Float with the photo’s of all of CT’s Fallen Soldiers that were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan? The float was skipped? You can hear the truck horn that is pulling the float why is the float not on this video? It’s a shame the float was not filmed to honor these soldiers and be Remembered on Memorial Day.