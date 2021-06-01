Norwalk video: Memorial Day parade

NORWALK, Conn. – A scaled down Memorial Day parade made its way up East Avenue on Monday and videographer Harold F. Cobin was there to film it, from the Cub Scouts to the community soccer club, from the politicians to the Department of Public of Works trucks.

Last year’s parade was cancelled due to COVID-19. A scaled down crowd enjoyed this year’s spectacle, which did not feature marching bands.

Enjoy the video.