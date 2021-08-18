Norwalk videos: SoNo 50



NORWALK, Conn. — It’s Norwalk’s tallest rooftop, owners of SONO 50 say in publicizing the updates to what was referred to as 50 Washington St., a building that’s more than 50 years old.

Among those holding events recently to enjoy the view atop SoNo’s tallest building are the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich). In June, SONO 50 announced its “first anchor tenant since COVID,” Northwestern Mutual, “an American financial services mutual organization ranking 111 in the 2019 Fortune 500 list of the largest US corporations by total revenue.” The company is expected to take over a half floor in October.

Multiple videos advertise the newly renovated digs. Here are a few.

Video above posted by Luke Adams on Vimeo.





SONO 50 Prebuilt 2 Highlight from Luke Adams on Vimeo.