Norwalk videos: The Grinch

NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said.

He might come back! Lengyel said he’s likely to visit Dave & Charlie’s Hometown Deli, located at 300 Strawberry Hill Ave., at 7 a.m. Friday.

Below, see videos provided by Lengyel.

Guess who’s in the suit?

“I just want to make people smile,” Lengyel said.