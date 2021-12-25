Norwalk visuals: City Hall Christmas

NORWALK, Conn. — Above, a photo of the City Hall lobby Christmas tree, outfitted with gifts. Below, a Town Clerk’s Office Christmas greeting posted on TikTok.

The video, posted by Land Records Analyst Jona Cruz, gives you a glimpse of festive decorations in the office – nice fireplace!

The tree photo was submitted by Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli.

“Each year, employees from the City of Norwalk and Norwalk Public Schools make donations to support local nonprofits,” said Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan. “This year, donations of nonperishable food items and new toys were collected and … donated to the Norwalk Salvation Army, Norwalk Open Doors, and Person to Person.”