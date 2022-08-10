Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson
NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:
Democratic
Secretary of the State
- 2165 Stephanie Thomas
- 266 Maritza Bond
Treasurer
- 1286 Erick Russell
- 703 Dita Bhargava
- 389 Karen DuBois-Walton
Republican
U.S. Senator
- 504 Themis Klarides
- 602 Leora R. Levy
- 108 Peter Lumaj
U.S. Representative
- 723 Jayme Stevenson
- 461 Michael Ted Goldstein
Secretary of the State
- 505 Dominic Rapini
- 665 Terrie E. Wood
Stevenson won her primary, according to the Associated Press. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).