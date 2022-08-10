Quantcast

Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson

(John Levin)

The 2022 Election is Nov. 8.

NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:

 

Democratic

Secretary of the State

  • 2165    Stephanie Thomas
  • 266      Maritza Bond

Treasurer

  • 1286    Erick Russell
  • 703      Dita Bhargava
  • 389      Karen DuBois-Walton

 

Republican

U.S. Senator

  • 504      Themis Klarides
  • 602      Leora R. Levy
  • 108      Peter Lumaj

U.S. Representative

  • 723      Jayme Stevenson
  • 461      Michael Ted Goldstein

Secretary of the State

  • 505      Dominic Rapini
  • 665      Terrie E. Wood

 

Stevenson won her primary, according to the Associated Press. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).