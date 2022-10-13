Norwalk wins State grant for Pinnacle infrastructure improvements

NORWALK, Conn. — Waypointe area streets and infrastructure will be upgraded via a $2 million State grant announced Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont approved the funding for the Pinnacle Transit-Oriented Development Infrastructure Project, a news release said. Pinnacle is a mixed-use development planned for 467 West Ave., the former Loehmann’s Plaza, and is the last phase of the Waypointe development. Amended plans won zoning approval in January 2021 and demolition on the site began in May.

“The funding will be used primarily to repair sidewalks, manage stormwater, install crosswalks, underground utilities, and repave and stripe West Avenue, Merwin Street, Berkeley Street, Orchard Street, Butler Street, Quincy Street,” the news release said. “The grant was awarded via a competitive state grant program that supports transit-oriented development and is targeted at boosting economic activity and creating jobs.”

In April, Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli said a $3 million grant was expected to fund the work.

Redevelopment submitted the grant application, Wednesday’s news release said. The State’s Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program encourages capital projects located within a half-mile of public transportation facilities.

Waypointe is just down the road from the Burnell Boulevard bus hub.

“This Transit-oriented development project and its accompanying infrastructure improvements will continue Norwalk’s revitalization in its urban core, creating increased mobility for residents and a better environment for economic opportunities and jobs,” Biddoli is quoted as saying.

Biddoli thanked Lamont and State legislators; Mayor Harry Rilling thanked Lamont and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25).

“Our vision in Norwalk is to increase walkability and livability, while combatting the threats of Climate Change by investing in critical green infrastructure,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “Funding to install new crosswalks, repair many of our sidewalks and repave several streets within Norwalk’s urban corridor will not only create jobs but will enhance safety and encourage more environmentally friendly modes of transportation such as walking and biking. These efforts will help reduce our carbon footprint and ensure Norwalk continues on the path of becoming a more sustainable place to live and work.”

“Transit-oriented developments are attractive for a variety of reasons, from economic and environmental to growing populations in thriving cities like Norwalk,” Duff said, lauding Biddoli and TMP (Transportation, Mobility, and Parking) Director James Travers for their “hard work in securing this competitive state grant.”

“Norwalk has a great team working for it to maximize our attention and funding from Hartford, and it’s really paying off for the people in this great city,” Duff said.

“Investments in transportation infrastructure are investments in the future of our communities, our residents, and our businesses,” Lamont is quoted as saying. “Transit-oriented development is more than asphalt and train tracks, it is a comprehensive approach that drives businesses and residents to call our state home.”