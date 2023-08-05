Norwalk wins Triple A bond rating again

Screengrab of Moody’s report.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has once again retained its Triple A bond rating, scoring the highest possible rating from the financial industry as City leaders tip toe around capital debt commitments.

“The City of Norwalk has once again earned ‘AAA’ ratings from all the major credit rating agencies,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release. “Achieving the highest ranking among Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings demonstrates our consistent efforts of exercising strong fiscal management while prioritizing smart budgeting practices. We have remained cognizant of the need to balance the critical investments in our community with a fiscally responsible budget that does not jeopardize residents’ ability to continue to afford to live in our beloved community. Our strong fiscal foundation will allow us to continue making smart investments in our community.”

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz has repeatedly warned that Norwalk was endangering its bond rating with its investments in schools and other projects.

Last year, Dachowitz quoted Bill Lindsay of Munistat Services, the City’s financial advisor, as predicting Norwalk would lose its Triple A bond rating within three years. Norwalk had about $360 million in outstanding bonds and Lindsay warned that if the total gets to $400 million, it might slip to a lower rating.

But in May, Dachowitz said Lindsay has changed his tune and raised the threshold to $500 million, because Moody’s Investors Service had revised its analytical framework.

The City plans to issue $70 million in general obligation bonds Tuesday, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews. The approved 2023-24 capital budget is $49.6 million, with nearly $2 million in offsetting revenue; Dachowitz has said many projects have been approved in previous years but not yet funded because IRS rules state that borrowed funds must be spent within a certain time period.

Norwalk has $175 million in approved capital projects that haven’t been bonded yet, the CFO explained. In May, Dachowitz said the City would be borrowing $55 million to bring the total debt to $415 million.

“After the sale, the city will have approximately $454 million in outstanding debt,” Moody’s states. “The outlook is stable.”

The City news release said:

“The reports issued by the three credit rating agencies present a detailed, objective, and independent analysis of the City’s financial operations and credit strength that measures the City’s financial outlook and flexibility moving forward.

“Fitch Ratings (‘AAA’) stated, ‘The AAA … GO bond rating reflect Fitch’s expectation that the City of Norwalk will maintain healthy financial flexibility throughout economic cycles, consistent with a history of strong operating performance and sound reserves.’

“Moody’s Investors Service (‘Aaa’) stated, ‘The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city’s economy, which remains healthy and characterized by very strong resident income and full value per capita. These factors combine with a competitive housing market recently bolstered by population growth captured during the pandemic. The rating is also driven by the city’s solid financial position, which includes healthy cash and reserves that grew in fiscal 2023 and will remain stable.’

“S&P Global Ratings (‘AAA’) stated, ‘The stable outlook reflects our view of the city’s plan to continue maintaining balanced financial operations without drawing down on reserves. In addition, we believe the city’s comprehensive approach to budgeting and capital planning should allow it to maintain its manageable debt burden and retirement liabilities.’”

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.