Norwalk woman arrested after allegedly driving into police officer, pedestrian

By


Nancy Nava, 25, of 79 Washington St. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. – A Norwalk police officer and a pedestrian were hit by a car speeding through SoNo early Saturday, Norwalk Police said.

Nancy Nava, 25, of 79 Washington St. was arrested and charged with reckless driving and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to a news release. Bond was $50,000. Her court date is Sept. 8.

Nava was driving at a high rate of speed near her home at 2:04 a.m. and collided with a parked car, the pedestrian and the officer, the news release said. The pedestrian refused treatment and the officer was taken to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police detained Nava and she failed field sobriety tests, the release said.

