Norwalk works its way through tax bill inaccuracies

Norwalkers in line to pay taxes, July 26 in City Hall.

NORWALK, Conn. — The number of citizens with inaccurate motor vehicle assessments has doubled and the City is still working its way through the problematic information it received from the State, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said. Meanwhile, Norwalkers continue to line up to pay their tax bills, though reportedly not Thursday.

NancyOnNorwalk recently received a video of a line of Norwalkers, stretching from the Tax Collector’s Office to the Town Clerk’s Office down the hall. At least 44 people were in the line.

“There was no line today or yesterday,” Woods Matthews said Thursday. “In addition to in person, taxpayers can pay their tax bill by mail, online, or by phone.”

A difficult transition to new tax collection and assessment software has plagued Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli for months, though it’s apparent she didn’t choose the software. It was “impossible” to mail tax bills by the statutory June 30 deadline, the long-time City employee said, and once they did go out, there were multiple problems:

Some taxpayers who pay their real estate bills through an escrow account received bills as if they didn’t do that.

Some taxpayers who qualify for tax relief weren’t given the proper credit.

Motor vehicle values were incorrect on some bills.

On July 21, after receiving a letter from the Office of Policy and Management (OPM), the City announced it was sending corrected bills to 4,100 Norwalkers — 5% of the population — in envelopes stamped “Revised Tax Bill” in red ink.

About 3,800 residents received motor vehicle bills based on inaccurate assessments, the news release said.

“By law, each year, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) must provide Tax Assessors at the municipal level with a list of motor vehicles that are subject to property tax. Prior to distributing each municipality’s motor vehicle list, the DMV values the majority of all registered vehicles,” Woods Matthews explained Thursday. “The unpriced registered vehicles that a municipality receives from the DMV are then assessed by the Tax Assessor’s Office using State approved appraisal guides, such as the JD Power Pricing Guide. This year, a number of the unpriced registered vehicles were incorrectly assessed. However, all incorrectly assessed motor vehicle tax bills are being reassessed and corrected.”

The City is “confident” that it’s reviewing all the incorrectly assessed motor vehicle tax bills, she said.

The end of the line to the tax collector’s office, July 26 in City Hall. At least 19 people were in line and three more walked up as the photo was taken.

“Previously, we estimated that approximately 3,800 residents received inaccurate assessed motor vehicle values on their tax bills. However, in going through our list, we have identified more than 3,800 affected motor vehicle bills. We do not yet have a final number as we are still working through the list,” she said.

OPM, in its July 20 letter to the City, said it had received “numerous” calls from Norwalk taxpayers.

“As a reminder, the overwhelming majority of taxpayers have not been impacted by inaccurate tax bills,” Woods Mathews said Thursday. “However, what may be adding to the confusion this year is how, unfortunately, the value of many vehicles has increased. This has surprised many individuals, causing them to call the City of Norwalk and ask questions about the accuracy of their bills. As noted above, the assessed value of most vehicles is based on the JD Power Pricing Guide. While people who bought a new car in the last year or two might reasonably have thought their vehicle taxes should decrease in value, that is not necessarily the case. Instead, many have increased in value as determined by the JD Power Pricing Guide.”

The City’s website links to articles about rising motor vehicle prices, one from 2021 and one from 2022.

Average used car prices are tracking 30% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, J.P. Morgan Research wrote in February. “Used car prices have likely peaked, but new car prices are expected to remain high. In 2023, prices are expected to decline by roughly 10% for used cars and by 2.5% to 5% for new cars.”

Further complicating matters is the data the City may use. If a “clean retail” assessment is not available because the car is too new, the City may use the MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). The term “clean retail” is used bythe National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), now called JD Power, and “has the same meaning as the term average retail price or average retail value,” Danbury tax assessors say.

This reporter’s car was assessed at $12,000 on the 2021 grand list and $17,000 on the 2022 grand list. Woods Mathews said this is because the “clean retail” price was not initially available.

OPM, in its letter, directed the City to use NADA values.

Norwalk tax collectors have been dealing with “many” phone calls from confused taxpayers and “lines out the door,” Biagiarelli said last month.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.