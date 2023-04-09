Norwalk youth; Broadway star

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk rowers succeed in San Diego

Maritime rowers

Norwalk’s Maritime Rowing Club showed its mettle recently at the 50th annual San Diego Crew Classic, capturing two first place victories.

The Maritime Men’s Youth Quad (Kevin Crotty, Gustav Neubohn, Leyton Tucci, and Ethan Xia) bested second place finishers Texas Rowing Center by five seconds.

The Maritime Men's Under 16 Coxed Quad (Henry Brauweiler, Matthew Lupinacci, Adam Turner, William Whitman, and coxswain Asher Daniel) finished eight seconds in front of Los Gatos.

Other Maritime honors were:

Junior Girls Under 16 Coxed Quad 2nd place, Under 17 Quad 4th place, and Youth Quad 5th place.

Coxed Quad 2nd place, Under 17 Quad 4th place, and Youth Quad 5th place. Men’s Youth B Quad 2nd place , Men’s Under 17 Quad 3rd place, and Men’s Youth Quad Second Entry 9th place.

Said to be America’s premier spring regatta, the four-day event boasts some 4,000 rowers competing in over 100 races.

Head Girls Coach Yulina Chagina said, “We have a very young girls team and they have been working hard to show that they are ready to compete with the best crews out there. This was a great step in the right direction and a huge confidence builder.”

Maritime Rowing Programs Director/Boys Co-Head Coach Sharon Kriz said, “We are very excited to see such strong performances from all of our crews this early in the spring season. We were up against many programs that can row on the water all through the winter so it’s good to see that our winter training is translating well to boat speed.”

Teen Nights Out

If you’re a high school student in Norwalk, you can sign up for a FREE Bowling Night at Bowlero Lanes, 701 Connecticut Ave., on Friday April 14th from 7 until 9 p.m., and an equally FREE Skate Night at SoNo Ice House, 300 Wilson Ave. on Friday April 28 also from 7 until 9 p.m.

You’ll need to show your current high school ID at the door, according to a news release.

More upcoming Teen Nights Out are promised by event sponsor The Norwalk Partnership, a civic group whose 2021 and 2022 Youth Surveys reportedly show that “high levels of depression and disconnectedness among Norwalk teens” are leading to increased substance use.

Norwalk Partnership members include Ase Kreationz, Community Services Department, Human Services Council, Norwalk ACTS, Norwalk Strong clubs, Positive Directions-The Center for Prevention & Counseling, Youth Business Initiative, The Norwalk Art Space, Triangle Community Center, and the Youth Services Advisory Board.

Ase Kreationz owner Diane Revolus said “One of the most common complaints from our teens is that there is nothing to do in Norwalk but eat and go to the movies. We remembered the times in our younger years when there were events that catered to teens in Stamford, CT. Clubs, for example, would dedicate Thursday nights to teens. We wanted to reestablish these kinds of events with local for- and not-for-profit businesses here in Norwalk. Now, with the backing of funding from the City and the stakeholders around the table, we can make this happen for our older youth. It gives me a moment of great pause and gratitude. Social, emotional development comes with fun, safe, and invigorating opportunities that I’m very proud to say that we are now on the path of creating.”

Teen Nights Out are funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from the Mayor’s office.

Symposium in Westport

See André De Shields, original Broadway cast member of Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical discuss the show at Westport Country Playhouse’s Free Sunday Symposium at about 5 p.m. on Sunday April16, right after the Playhouse’s 3 p.m. Ain’t Misbehavin’ matinee performance.

De Shields, who won an Emmy for his role in the 1982 NBC-TV Ain’t Misbehavin’ broadcast and a Tony/Drama Desk/Outer Critics Circle triple crown for Hadestown, holds a Doctor of Fine Arts honoris causa from University of Wisconsin. Other acting credits include Death of a Salesman, The Wiz, Play On!, and The Full Monty. He will speak with Jeffrey I. Page, director/choreographer of the Playhouse’s Ain’t Misbehavin’ production, a New York Times Critic’s Pick running April11-29.

You don’t need a performance ticket to attend the Sunday Symposium. Simply register at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/5825/6121. Ticket holders for that day’s matinee will be automatically registered.

Westport Country Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Lamos said, “André De Shields is an entertainment legend, pure and simple, let there be no doubt. He has spent a lifetime whipping audiences into a frenzy in just about everything in which he’s appeared. And he’s appeared in some of the most important shows of the last half-century. And you know what? He’s still going strong. This will be a totally unique opportunity to meet a legend, a great dancer, singer, and performer as he lets us into the secrets of his craft, his longevity, and his extraordinary life. Drop everything. Be there!”

The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off U.S.1 in Westport. Get ticket info at www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ or by calling the box office at (203) 227-4177.

