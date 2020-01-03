Norwalk Zoners approve 1TD plan for new water tank

NORWALK, Conn. — In its Thursday night meeting, the Zoning Commission unanimously approved First District Water Department (FDWD)’s plan to replace its 68-year-old 100,000 gallon West Rocks Road water tank with a new 500,000 gallon tank at a spot slightly southwest of the old tank just south of the Merritt Parkway overpass. FDWD general manager Dominick DiGangi projected a job duration of 18 months, and FDWD attorney Frank Murphy asserted that “The new tank will be less intrusive to the neighborhood than the old one.”

Responding to privacy concerns expressed by abutting homeowner Melanie Blanco, DiGangi offered to plant buffering trees on Blanco’s property along with the other trees planned for FDWD’s site by landscape architect Kate Throckmorton.

Also scheduled for the water tower site is Sprint’s replacement of its existing antenna, an installation under the jurisdiction of the state’s Siting Council.

In other Zoning Commission activity: St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s application for a child day-care center on its West Rocks Road premises is set for a Thursday Feb. 6 public hearing, and a 26-unit apartment building proposed for 9-13 Leonard Street will have a Wednesday Jan. 15 public hearing.