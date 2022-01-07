Norwalk Zoners approve Sikhs’ plan for gurudwara on Richards Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Zoning Commission members defied a community outcry Thursday evening to greenlight a Sikh religious center proposed for Richards Avenue, on a five to one vote.

Citizens issued passionate commentary for more than three hours, in addition to feedback the Commission received at part one of the public hearing in December. Opponents were “just throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at this in hopes that something will stick,” Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation’s application meets the requirements for a special permit and deciding to approve it “is not difficult,” Schulman said. “What is difficult was listening to as many hours as we did of comments from the public, which included so much misinformation … We can’t make our decisions, as we learned at our last meeting, based on the perceived fears of people. We have to make decisions on the basis of the law and the regulations and what is best for the city of Norwalk.”

Commissioner Richard Roina voted against the religious center without commenting.

Public hearing, part II

More than 20 neighbors spoke against the application, citing traffic concerns, alleging that the parking will be inadequate, that their property values will go down and that the proposed building is too big for the 1-acre lot at 283 Richards Ave., closely neighboring three existing religious centers.

“I am happy to live in this diverse neighborhood. The harmony and beauty of this part of West Norwalk is that it is welcoming to all religions,” Sloane Shickler said. But, “Let’s remember that this is an asphalt parking lot jammed between two existing residential homes. The size of the applicant’s 18,000-square foot proposed house of worship on a 1-acre lot is grossly inconsistent with the other houses of worship nearby, and the triple A residential zone.”

She continued, “Jammed between homes it will be open 24/7. Virtually the entire outdoor area will be an asphalt parking lot without open space for use. The natural trees will be torn down, exposing neighboring houses, there will be parking fumes, food smells from the community kitchen and artificial lighting for the parking.”

“If this is the building they want, this is the wrong property,” Jon Seibert said. “If this is the property they want to build on, then this is the wrong building.”

“It’s not about the Sikh people. I think they’re wonderful people. I think we all agree on that front. It’s not personal,” Mergim Elezi said. “It’s about the size. It’s about the construction…. I agree with a lot of what people have said before. My opposition to it is strong because of the monstrosity of size. As simple as that.”

Michael Killingsworth had cars on his mind.

“The traffic study for this project is highly compromised and misleading because it was conducted in the middle of a pandemic,” Killingsworth said. “… Norwalk Community College, for example, was only providing virtual learning. So obviously there was no traffic, and the current three houses of worship had lighter attendance than pre pandemic.”

Truman Curtis criticized the plan to provide 56 parking spaces for a gurudwara that would seat 240 people, and added, “I’ve been here for 22 years, the Lowe’s moved in, Home Depot’s moved in and people are gravitating to this area. But the people that want this aren’t living here.”

“There’s a there’s a motto in medicine, ‘first, do no harm. So how would that apply to this case?” Bill Wrenn said. “… the Sikh community, I think would probably benefit by finding a better location for their temple.

Randall Weeks said he’d worked with a property appraiser and been told to expect “a decline in 10 to 15% of my property value.”

Others presented the flip side of the coin.

Sarbjeet Rayat said he lives on Richards Avenue and understands traffic is a valid concern.

“I also happen to have a good handle on how the gurudwara-related traffic typically flows during the week,” he said. “I agree with the findings from the professional traffic studies that show that the added traffic on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons is not a cause for concern.”

He said, “I’m not kidding, this letter is on record with the Zoning Commission, that says having this building here will make it look like Abu Dhabi… I’m sure some of the callous ignorant and insensitive remarks are not representative of the larger community of West Norwalk. And once the Gurdwara is built, think about it for a second: how many other towns can boast of having a synagogue or church and a gurudwara right next to each other? It’s going to be the jewel of the Norwalk city.”

Avneet Singh offered a detailed presentation in favor of the gurudwara.

“The fact of the matter is, this is a two story application for a 12,000 square feet structure with a 6,000 square feet basement for a community kitchen. It’s not a commercial kitchen. It’s a community kitchen that serves not only members of the Sikh community on Sunday, but also organizations like open door shelter, and other homeless shelters,” he said.

Satjeet Kaur said she is a Norwalk resident and executive director for the Sikh Coalition.

“I do want to just call out some of the coded bias that has been seen in some of the comments that I have read through from the last meeting,” she said. “…Statements like ‘the design is going to mimic Abu Dhabi skyline’ and the saying is ‘out of character of the neighborhood,’ or that property values will simply decline because of the architectural structures, that’s problematic.”

She continued, “Saying that the smell of food prepared at the proposed gurudwara will permeate the neighborhood, that is also problematic. And we wouldn’t make these comments if we were talking about the incredibly beautiful churches, synagogues and other houses of worship in Norwalk. ‘Standing up for taxpaying Norwalk residents,’ that implies that Sikhs are outsiders.”

It’s a “big misunderstanding” that the gurudwara will be open 24/7, one supporter said, explain that the congregation won’t attend the ceremonial opening of scripture in the early morning and the evening. “During the day, about five to 10 people may visit at random times for few minutes to 10 minutes 10 minutes to offer individual prayers.”

“I can guarantee you, 240 people are not going to prayers at 5 a.m.,” Kaur said. “That’s not how we function. It’s about making sure that we maintain services throughout the day, and that certain prayers are met.”

Jeff Danziger replied that “there might be a handful of people slamming the doors and you know, getting in and out of their cars and lights and … all that all that noise”

“Despite some attempts by a few to frame it as a case of religious intolerance, whether in code or not in code, I really don’t think that there’s any of that that’s involved,” Gregory Staples said. “I think it’s really about a large group of impacted neighbors asking almost unanimously for denial of a very high-density development.”

Rebuttal

Attorney Liz Suchy, representing the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation, said the traffic concerns are unfounded. Neil Olinsky, a traffic engineer, said the gurudwara would be “complementary” to other uses as “it will only add any notable traffic on Sundays during the middle of the day is are generally speaking a pretty low roadway traffic volume all around.”

The traffic study was done in June, when pandemic effects were diminished, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation didn’t object, he said.

Suchy said a records search showed no damage to local property values.

“A quick look at some sales in 2021, that took place less than one mile from the subject property, revealed that more than 68% of them sold for more than the asking price,” Suchy said. “A quick look at sales in 2021, that were between a mile and less than a mile and a half from the property, approximately 72% of them sold for more than the asking price. And these are all with houses of worship, generally in the neighborhood.”

Voting to approve

Zoning Commissioner Galen Wells noted she lives in close proximity to the proposed gurudwara. Google maps shows she’s about 1.3 miles away.

Yes, the traffic is difficult there during rush hour but the Sikh religious center is “only going to create traffic and Friday nights and Sunday afternoons,” she said. “I know from my own experience, it’s just no traffic during those times.”

Commissioner Frank Mancini said he grew up next to a church his family didn’t attend. “I always thought it brought something special to the neighborhood. And it’s an identical situation where they had very little parking.”

“We’ve read a lot of letters. We’ve reviewed the materials. And if you look at it really carefully, this is actually fairly simple and straightforward,” Schulman said.

Many of the speakers were probably unintentionally misrepresenting information, he said. But, “At a time when there seem to be alternate truths floating around our country, causing, you know, enormous damage, it’s important to keep that in mind and to take the appropriate action. Even with a large number of people disagreeing.”

“I know a lot of the people who spoke against the project, and they’re good people,” Wells said. “I don’t think they’re bigots, or they’re narrow minded, or they’re anything like that. But I think sometimes they were mistaken about what this was going to be. And I think there’ll be pleasantly surprised. A lot of these fears just will not come to fruition.”