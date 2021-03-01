Norwalk Zoners pressure Chick-fil-A to resolve traffic blockage

NORWALK, Conn. —Traffic jams at the Connecticut Avenue Chick-fil-A are due to the pandemic, according to Attorney Liz Suchy, who said it’s “most problematic” on Friday and especially Saturday afternoons “when folks are out and about, and now especially that we’re feeling a little bit more liberated and desirous of getting out of our homes.” Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays per a nationwide company policy.

Even if Chick-Fil-A’s drive-through traffic is re-routed onto adjacent Rampart Road and through the parking lot, the line is so long that it blocks Connecticut Avenue’s outside lane, leaving only one passable eastbound lane, according to Zoning Commissioner Galen Wells.

“I think the problem was created by virtue of COVID,” Suchy said. “Certainly no one in 2015 or 2016 would have been able to predict that a pandemic, the likes of which we’ve never seen in our lifetime, would befall us. And certainly that was not part of any traffic analysis for this site. The traffic analysis was typical of what you saw, there were no offsite improvements that were required. In addition to COVID, this is the only Chick-fil-A around. The closest one is in Danbury and one in Brookfield, so folks really, really like this product and they also really like the customer service that goes along with it.” She said that Chick-fil-A welcomes suggestions, and hopefully when the pandemic ends the problem will too.

Chick-fil-A will be back in front of Zoning on Thursday, discussing the traffic tie-ups which Suchy said have caught the attention of Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik and Deputy Chief James Walsh.

Langan Engineering did the traffic study when the Chick-fil-A was in front of Zoning, and “that study was reviewed by the city of Norwalk Department of Public Works,” Suchy said on Feb. 17. She alluded to similar tie-ups when the Chick-fil-A first opened but said it’s been fine “up to beginning of 2020.”

Schulman: “I’m disappointed”

Zoning Commission Chairman Louis Schulman said that Chick-fil-A faces similar issues nationwide, and therefore a traffic consultant should be able to find solutions that work in other areas.

“I think it’s wonderful that Chick-fil-A is so successful and so many people want more of their product” he said, “but not not at the cost of significant traffic delays to the rest of Norwalk residents driving on that portion of Route One. I’m disappointed that you haven’t yet hired a professional traffic engineer to work this issue, and to come back to us with a workable solution.”

Suchy: “What are the ‘background volumes’?”

“Understood, Mr. Schulman,” Suchy said, “Part of the problem with coming up with traffic analysis is, aside from just the issue of what’s out there today, what are the background volumes? What exists? How does COVID impact background volumes and, and flow? We have to give a traffic consultant a plan.”

She promised to get the Commission more information, including statistics on peak traffic periods. On Friday, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said no information has been received, but Chick-fil-A will be back in front of Zoning on Thursday.

Complaints getting louder

The Chick-fil-A was built in 2017 on the 1.5-acre property at 467 Connecticut Ave. which Cook’s Nook had shared with “port-a-johns and school buses and trucks and all sorts of other stuff,” according to Suchy. Jostal Corporation also got approval for a furniture store that wasn’t built. . The company was expected to do a follow-up traffic study after Chick-fil-A opened, but Kleppin said “I don’t believe that was ever submitted.”.

Tucker Management LLC hired Norwalk Police officers to “mitigate and manage some of the traffic issues that emerged” and rerouted traffic on the site to provide more room for cars to line up.

Complaints started coming in almost a year ago, Kleppin said, and got louder as COVID-19 intensified. He said he first heard from Kulhawik in May. When the company submitted a plan to temporarily reconfigure the parking lot, Kleppin presented the Commission with a modified version which Suchy said could be implemented because the 58 parking spaces aren’t needed while indoor dining is prohibited. “It’s very similar to what we do now. But again, we were happy to look at that and see if that makes more sense than what we’re doing today,” she said, explaining that the site’s original plan allowed 10 to 12 cars onto the lot but now there are probably 50 cars lined up. “My client continues to evaluate whatever operational efficiencies there might be for better operation at the site,” she said. “And they’re also evaluating options for the site as a whole, to mitigate traffic issues moving forward. And as those plans are further developed, we will certainly share them with staff. And if the need arises that we need to return to this commission with applications or other filings we’ll certainly do that.”

Zoning Commissioner Joshua Goldstein asked Suchy how often the company advertises for extra help from the Norwalk Police Department but no one takes the job. Suchy said she didn’t know but would provide Zoning with that statistic.