Norwalker collects donations for Rowayton teacher and family, who ‘barely escaped’ Danbury fire

NORWALK, Conn. — Donations are pouring in for a Rowayton Elementary School teacher whose Danbury home was destroyed in a fire last week.

Aviva Lederman of the Rowayton PTA reportedly started the GoFundMe page for Giana Fiorentini and her family, with a goal of raising $50,000. More than $24,000 had been raised early Tuesday.

It was “a horrendous fire that we barely escaped,” Fiorentini said Monday in a social media post. “My fiance saved us and our neighbors. We lost everything. Our cat is still missing. Our car is gone. Thank God my baby and I and everyone else made it out safely.”

Danbury Fire Department spokesman James Gagliardo confirmed that a condo had been destroyed during the early morning hours of July 19. It was a three-condo unit and the unit to the left was destroyed; the fire extended into the second unit and the third unit had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Lederman did not reply to a message sent through the GoFundMe page. The page was posted July 22 and states:

“Giana Fiorentini is a devoted and beloved Kindergarten teacher at Rowayton Elementary School. All her students and parents will tell you that she is a committed and loving teacher who connects with each of her students. She encompasses that perfect teacher aura where students adore and admire her while engaging in meaningful and interactive learning. Giana is an essential part of the school community and she needs our help. The Rowayton Elementary PTA is funding on her behalf.

“Recently, Giana, her fiancé, Dave and their daughter, Hazel lost everything when their condo burn down the ground. Her family is lucky to have walked out unharmed. They have lost everything and need our {help} to rebuild.”

The page states that 213 donors have contributed.

“Ms. Fiorentini is a cherished teacher (especially by my daughter). She is passionate about teaching and loves and inspires children,” one said. “She is a huge part of the Rowayton community. She endured through a historic year and we want to support her through this tragedy.”