Norwalker dies after being ejected from car Sunday

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man died Sunday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in a single-vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Drive, Norwalk Police said.

Oscar Abraham Valdovinos was pronounced dead on the scene, Norwalk Police said. The driver and the other two vehicle occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

Police received the 911 call at 8:06 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Joe Dinho said. Emergency services responded closing a section of Martin Luther King Dr., after discovering a large debris field and Valvodinos.

“An advanced crash investigation was immediately initiated to include a reconstruction team, the Crime Scene Unit, and the Detective Bureau,” the news release said. “… Preliminary findings revealed excessive speed to be a contributing factor in this MVA.”

Anyone with information that can assist police in the ongoing investigation is asked to call lead investigator Officer Chris Wasilewski at (203) 854-3035 or email him at [email protected]

Police expressed “deepest condolences and prayers” for the victim’s family in the release. “We would like to remind the motoring public of the immense importance of observing all traffic laws, to include speed and operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This will greatly help to increase the safety of all members of the public and our community. Please have a safe and happy Holiday season.”