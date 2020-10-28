Quantcast

Norwalkers become vocal in hot election cycle

NancyOnNorwalk has received many letters to the editor in this election cycle.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Many Norwalkers have already voted by absentee ballot.

NORWALK, Conn. – An unprecedented volume of opinions is raining down on NancyOnNorwalk in the form of letters to the editor expressing why certain candidates deserve our votes.

Whether they’re an indication of the fervor behind next week’s election, the quality of the races involved, or heightened awareness of this news outlet, NON is proud to support democracy by publishing them. We thought we’d list them as a voters’ guide of sorts, as many are thoughtful and informed regarding the value of the candidates.

But first, some numbers to measure the deluge:

  • September, 2016: Three letters published
  • September, 2018: Two letters published (both from a candidate)
  • September, 2020:10 letters published (one from a candidate); five letters on the police accountability bill, an election-related topic

 

  • October, 2016: Four letters published
  • October, 2018: Seven letters published
  • October, 2020 (so far): 35 letters published

 

The “voter’s guide:”

General election letters

 

 

District 25 State Senate race

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) vs. Republican challenger Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis.

 

Police accountability bill and Duff’s claim of police behaving badly

 

District 137

Democratic State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) vs. Ellen Wink, his Republican challenger.

 

 

 

District 142

State Rep. Lucy Dathan, a Democrat, vs. former State Rep. Fred Wilms, a Republican.

 

 

District 143 State Representative race:

Republican candidate is Patrizia Zucaro; Democratic candidate is Stephanie Thomas.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>