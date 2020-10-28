Norwalkers become vocal in hot election cycle
NORWALK, Conn. – An unprecedented volume of opinions is raining down on NancyOnNorwalk in the form of letters to the editor expressing why certain candidates deserve our votes.
Whether they’re an indication of the fervor behind next week’s election, the quality of the races involved, or heightened awareness of this news outlet, NON is proud to support democracy by publishing them. We thought we’d list them as a voters’ guide of sorts, as many are thoughtful and informed regarding the value of the candidates.
But first, some numbers to measure the deluge:
- September, 2016: Three letters published
- September, 2018: Two letters published (both from a candidate)
- September, 2020:10 letters published (one from a candidate); five letters on the police accountability bill, an election-related topic
- October, 2016: Four letters published
- October, 2018: Seven letters published
- October, 2020 (so far): 35 letters published
The “voter’s guide:”
General election letters
- Support Democrats this Nov. 3
- Is this controversial?
- Connecticut needs Republican leadership
- Change is needed: vote Republican
- Vote Democrat, support LGBTQ rights
- Supporting Jim Himes, Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan
District 25 State Senate race
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) vs. Republican challenger Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis.
- Supporting Jim Himes, Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan
- If Bob Duff channeled Dr. Seuss
- Vote for change: Ellie Kousidas endorsement
- Why won’t Kousidis admit she is an Antivaxxer?
- Bob Duff’s experience and community service serve Norwalk well
- Duff has been there for Darien
- Respect science, vote for Duff
- Kousidis should denounce endorsement from Connecticut Freedom Alliance
Police accountability bill and Duff’s claim of police behaving badly
- NPD officers behavior unacceptable and reprehensible
- NPD’s behavior opposite of what we had hoped
- In support of Bob Duff and police accountability
- Bob’s great adventure
- Police accountability bill was rushed and is inadequate
- A retired detectives view on police accountability
District 137
Democratic State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) vs. Ellen Wink, his Republican challenger.
- Where’s Chris Perone?
- Where is Chris Perone?
- Vote for Wink, a 100 percent representative
- Wink deserves your vote
- Elect Wink for her voice of realism and responsibility
- Vote for Wink in 137th District
- Perone supports early voting, is responsive to constituents
District 142
State Rep. Lucy Dathan, a Democrat, vs. former State Rep. Fred Wilms, a Republican.
- Supporting Jim Himes, Bob Duff and Lucy Dathan
- Dathan needed to counteract conservative’s death by a thousand cuts
- Norwalk – and Connecticut – needs Fred Wilms
- Dathan helps Norwalk preserve its precious waters
- Re-elect Rep. Lucy Dathan: A leader with empathy and grit
- Vote for Dathan and Thomas, they’ll support teachers
- Vote for Dathan, she’s always there to help
- Vote for Wilms, the real deal
- Fred Wilms, a first-class act… return him to Hartford on Nov. 3rd!
- Supporting Fred Wilms for State Representative
- Dathan did the right thing, so should Wilms
- Vote for Wilms
- Dathan is there for her constituents
- Dathan’s financial skills needed in the legislature
- Dathan needed in fight for affordable health care
- Vote for Wilms – Calm independent leadership
District 143 State Representative race:
Republican candidate is Patrizia Zucaro; Democratic candidate is Stephanie Thomas.
- Vote Thomas for District 143 State Rep
- Vote Thomas, a voice for the voiceless
- Vote for Dathan and Thomas, they’ll support teachers
- Norwalk, Wilton and Westport need Zucaro as their representative
- Stephanie Thomas – a candidate for us all
- Zucaro will put Norwalk residents first, not state unions
- Zucaro has the necessary skills and a commitment to quality of life
- Zucaro is the right choice in the 143rd State Rep race
- Zucaro is the right choice for Norwalk
- I don’t want to be the next headline