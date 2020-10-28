Norwalkers become vocal in hot election cycle

NORWALK, Conn. – An unprecedented volume of opinions is raining down on NancyOnNorwalk in the form of letters to the editor expressing why certain candidates deserve our votes.

Whether they’re an indication of the fervor behind next week’s election, the quality of the races involved, or heightened awareness of this news outlet, NON is proud to support democracy by publishing them. We thought we’d list them as a voters’ guide of sorts, as many are thoughtful and informed regarding the value of the candidates.

But first, some numbers to measure the deluge:

September, 2016 : Three letters published

: Three letters published September, 2018 : Two letters published (both from a candidate)

: Two letters published (both from a candidate) September, 2020:10 letters published (one from a candidate); five letters on the police accountability bill, an election-related topic

October, 2016 : Four letters published

: Four letters published October, 2018 : Seven letters published

: Seven letters published October, 2020 (so far): 35 letters published

The “voter’s guide:”

General election letters

District 25 State Senate race

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) vs. Republican challenger Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis.

Police accountability bill and Duff’s claim of police behaving badly

District 137

Democratic State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) vs. Ellen Wink, his Republican challenger.

District 142

State Rep. Lucy Dathan, a Democrat, vs. former State Rep. Fred Wilms, a Republican.

District 143 State Representative race:

Republican candidate is Patrizia Zucaro; Democratic candidate is Stephanie Thomas.