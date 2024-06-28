Norwalkers participate in inaugural Complete Streets demonstration in SoNo

Painting the pedestrian bump out on the east side of N. Main St. (Photo: Ben Hanpeter)

About 50 people gathered on N. Main Street in SoNo on Sunday to participate in Norwalk’s Complete Streets Demonstration project, which sought to improve the safety and accessibility of the intersection of N. Main and Ann streets.

Members of the public helped paint two crosswalks, a pedestrian island, and “bump outs,” which extended the sidewalk area past the curb. With these additions, the 50-foot crosswalk on N. Main was separated into two 12-foot crosswalks, significantly reducing the area where pedestrians and car traffic come into conflict. A parklet was constructed to create a place for passersby to relax and board the bus, and flex posts were added to tighten lane widths and reduce traffic speeds through the intersection.

The completed project includes a new crosswalk, pedestrian island, bump outs, and parklet (Photo: Ben Hanpeter)

Participants helped paint the street to reduce crosswalk distances and slow vehicle speeds (Photo: Ben Hanpeter)

The project was a demonstration of Norwalk’s proposed Complete Streets Policy and Design Guide, which emphasizes the safety and accessibility of all street users, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and motor vehicles. Once adopted, Complete Streets formalizes the process of considering all street users in transportation and land use decisions.

The demonstration project was the first of its kind in Norwalk, which used materials such as paint and flex posts to quickly and inexpensively transform the street. This method, known as tactical urbanism, has been successfully used in such cities as Norwich, Jersey City, and Indianapolis. It’s intended to show how Complete Streets projects can have a positive impact on the experience of all street users, especially pedestrians, by reducing traffic speeds and creating additional public space. It can also be easily modified in response to community feedback. The city is seeking such feedback on the project from Norwalkers. It can be emailed to [email protected].