Norwalkers plead for resolution as POKO lawsuit enters mediation

NORWALK, Conn. — Jason Milligan got his long-desired day in the court of public opinion Monday, using a City Hall microphone to air his allegations that Norwalk Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola is making decisions to benefit himself, not the City of Norwalk, an argument he has wanted to make to Common Council members for years.

His opinion was supported by the next person at the microphone, Donna Smirniotopoulos, but later, three Wall Street stakeholders had less than flattering remarks about Milligan, who owns more than 40 properties in their neighborhood. One of them reacted to a comment made by Milligan’s attorney suggesting that the lawsuit under discussion would be delayed at least another year, calling that “disheartening.”

Milligan is being sued by the City and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, accused of unfair trade practices and “sham” real estate transfers in his 2018 purchase of properties slated to become parts of Wall Street Place phases II and III, often referred to as “POKO.”

The parties are slated to be in mediation Thursday and Monday’s joint meeting of the Common Council and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency was called so members could review the pending litigation in an executive session with City attorneys.

Milligan tried three weeks ago to force his commentary into a Council meeting, falsely claiming that “Corporation Counsel” was on the meeting’s agenda and that he could therefore issue criticisms. This time, public comment was invited.

It wasn’t on the agenda initially. According to the Wall Street Neighborhood Association, it was added two days earlier.

WSNA urged the public to attend and Milligan, surrounded by many empty seats as he sat in the Council chambers, characterized the room as “full.” He clarified that by referring to COVID-19 and the Council holding remote meetings, although the Council has held hybrid meetings for months and the public has been allowed to speak, either in person or remotely.

The Wall Street Neighborhood Association email featured a picture of “The Tyvek Temple,” otherwise known as Wall Street Place, a multi-use development that’s been stalled since 2016. The Zoning Commission greenlighted changes to the plan and owner Citibank planned to move ahead, but Milligan appealed Zoning’s decision.

Judge Charles Lee dismissed Milligan’s appeal in July. Milligan hasn’t challenged the ruling.

WSNA called for folks to attend Monday’s meeting and seek a resolution to the lawsuit besieging Milligan because “one thing we can all agree is that anything is better” than the stalled development sitting there, although, as just described, that lawsuit doesn’t affect Wall Street Place.

Eva Jacobs, a SoNo resident who works on Wall Street, told Council and RDA members that The Tyvek Temple is falling apart and unsafe.

“I think we’re all just really looking for an end … For this to go on for another year just doesn’t seem right for the people who spend every day in that area. It’s really, it’s not fun,” she said.

Rules?

Milligan began the public speaking session, echoing his attempt three weeks ago that Mayor Harry Rilling referred to as a “stunt,” an incident that prompted some to refer to Rilling as “angry” after Rilling ruled Milligan “out of order” and tried to shut down the commentary.

“There’s lots of talk about following the rules in the city, especially when directed towards me,” Milligan said.

Milligan characterized himself as “censored” and said he’d obtained copies of the Council rules and the Council Code of Conduct, he said, pointing out that they encourage public commentary. He didn’t mention that they also prohibit citizens from speaking on items that aren’t on the agenda.

“I am the largest owner of property in the Wall Street area by a wide margin,” Milligan said, then calling Coppola a “part time employee” who lives in New Haven, “in charge of all the legal decisions for the city for the past eight years.”

He said, “The Council only hears information that passes through Mario’s bias filter. Does Mario want a settlement that would make himself look bad?”

Rilling tried multiple times to stop the commentary about Coppola. Milligan spoke for nearly four minutes and complained that he would have been done sooner, if he hadn’t been interrupted.

“Well, you have to follow the rules. You’re the one talking about the rules,” Rilling said.

A warning: It goes to a jury trial

David Rubin later sought to speak via Zoom, prompting Rilling to get Coppola to verify that Rubin is Milligan’s lawyer.

“My God, you’re nuts,” Milligan said, sitting in the audience, looking at Rilling.

Rubin avoided releasing any confidential information in his remarks, instead pleading for a successful mediation.

“I’ve been practicing for 30 years. And I don’t think I’ve ever had a case where both sides, the cost and the expense for both sides is so disproportionate to what is being fought over,” Rubin said.

He pointed out that the judge recently sided with Milligan and ordered a jury trial.

“It’s important to understand that if anybody tells you that they know what a jury is going to do, they’ve never tried a case in front of a jury,” Rubin said. “… Mediation is a real opportunity. It provides finality. Unlike a jury, you control your own destiny.”

‘Spite litigation’

Payton Turner, speaking in person, described herself as a Norwalk resident who owns a Wall Street area business.

“I’ve been hearing a lot about how much Milligan Realty loves and supports Wall Street. But I don’t see that in my daily drive to my office. I see empty storefronts, I see what I personally feel is a bad use of a lot of amazing, amazing opportunities for … all different kinds of businesses to move into the area,” she said. “…I sort of regret moving to that area because of what I see empty storefronts, what seems like spite litigation that’s gone on for way too long. But I don’t believe that’s the fault of the city of Norwalk actually.”

Marc Alan, long an Isaacs Street business owner, said Milligan cleaned up the “embarrassing” Leonard Street lot when he bought it, against Redevelopment’s wishes.

“Jason, we all know, is a pain in the ass,” Alan said. “… But he’s done a lot of good in the Wall Street area.”

Brian Kaspr said he’d never spoken to the Council before. As a Norwalker and Wall Street business owner, he sees “everybody has been digging their heels in so heavily.”

“It is clear that this developer is not interested in compromise or solutions that are based in any sort of reality that doesn’t serve his own interests,” Kaspr said. “Unfortunately, the time for compromising and finding middle ground is over. The City Council, Mr. Mayor, should begin to explore options that facilitate progress with this development that don’t involve this development…. The Wall Street areas in a state of stagnation because of this endless spat that amounts to nothing more than an ego contest.”

“Help us, the people of Norwalk,” Rosabel Tobar said. “…If this lawsuit thing doesn’t get resolved or settled soon, we are suffering in the middle.”

Doreen Legrand said she’s lived on Isaacs Street since 2004 and now looks at The Tyvek Temple every day.

“I understand Milligan wants to help. But I don’t think he’s helping as much as he wants to help. Because it’s stalling. It’s just keeps stalling and stalling and stalling,” she said. “…Just get off your high horses. Okay, come down and realize that the people that are living there are suffering. And it’s not acceptable anymore. It’s going on too many years.”

‘Solely responsible’

The ensuing executive session lasted more than two hours. Afterwards, Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) sent a NancyOnNorwalk a statement:

“I was moved by hearing from the residents and business owners of Wall Street tonight and had a realization that we have not done a good job communicating what the current lawsuit with Mr. Milligan is about. The litigation the city is currently engaged in with Mr. Milligan relates only to the ownership of the Isaac Street parking lot. It is not related to the project known as the ‘Tyvek Temple.’ That project was approved by the Common Council to move forward in July 2020. Mr. Milligan has filed numerous appeals that have continually prevented the developer from starting the construction of that project.

“The City is dedicated to revitalizing Wall Street, as evidenced by the millions of dollars we recently dedicated to projects in the area. We are going into the mediation concerning the Isaac Street lot on Thursday in good faith. We are committed to resolving this lawsuit in a way that is fair and beneficial to the Wall Street neighborhood and Norwalk as a whole.”

Rilling released a statement the next day:

“Last night and at recent Common Council meetings, Mr. Milligan exhibited a pattern of behavior that is unprofessional and rude and will not be tolerated at future meetings. He seems to believe that the City’s rules and regulations don’t apply to him. The City is currently exploring actions that could be taken at future meetings for those who refuse to comply with our operating procedures at meetings.

“Mr. Milligan’s personal attack on Mario Coppola yesterday is also his latest attempt to try and distract the public from the fact that he lost a series of lawsuits and is solely responsible for delaying construction on the POKO building. The City approved the POKO building project in July 2020, and the project would be complete by now if not for Mr. Milligan’s appeals. Mr. Milligan is attempting to confuse the public by continuing to talk about the POKO building when the current lawsuit we are engaged in relates only to the Isaac Street parking lot.

“Despite his efforts to resort to shameless personal attacks to disparage the public parties, the City of Norwalk remains focused on protecting our taxpayer dollars and revitalizing the Wall Street corridor as planned. Through his professionalism and expertise, Mario Coppola continues to stand up for Norwalk’s taxpayers against a greedy developer. Under my direction, Coppola’s efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the City of Norwalk continues to fulfill our fiduciary duty to taxpayers by not allowing a developer to try and steal public property.”

