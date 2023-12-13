Norwalkers weigh in on proposed zoning changes

The Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, Dec. 5 in City Hall. (Nancy Chapman)

Last week, dozens of residents spoke out over two nights highlighting what they liked—and didn’t like —in the proposed zoning rewrite for the city. Here’s some of the areas they highlighted.

Improvements to homes in flood zones

One of the biggest concerns raised by residents at the hearing was proposed changes to requirements for properties in a flood zone. For homes in a flood zone that aren’t FEMA-compliant, repairs and upgrades done to a home must meet a “substantial improvement” definition. Currently, this means that if proposed improvements to a home would cost more than 50% of the structure’s value, the property would have to be made compliant before those improvements could be done. This often means raising the home, which many residents said would be unaffordable. The proposed zoning also calls for making the threshold 25% of the property’s appraised value.

Caroline Ward, a resident of Harbor View, said that Norwalk already has some of the strictest requirements in the region related to houses in flood zones.

“Based on the existing code, I have $43,000 to spend on my house before I have to lift it,” she said. “Under the new proposed code…I’d have $12,000 to spend before I have to lift it. The question is what are my options?”

Resident Marybeth Sullivan, who is also a realtor, said that usually the people raising the homes aren’t the longtime residents.

“The person who bought a home in your home neighborhood 30 years ago, they don’t necessarily have $150,000, $250,000 to raise the house,” she said. “Usually, it’s the new owner that comes in.”

Sisters Jillian and Alanna Sakovits, who live in East Norwalk, said that they moved to Norwalk to start their families and be a part of their communities, but these requirements could force them to be priced out.

“We don’t want to have to leave Norwalk because we can’t afford to improve our home,” Jillian Sakovits said. “I think I speak for a lot of us when we want to be able to keep our houses nice and renovate them as needed.”

“We both moved here with the intention of longevity and being able to raise our families here close together,” Alanna Sakovits said. “We’re a young family, we have a 10-week-old baby and our ability to stay in this house in this neighborhood is going to depend entirely on these regulations.”

More housing, less parking

Jack Pavia, a 19-year-old Norwalk resident, called on the Commission to support building “more affordable, transit-oriented sustainable housing.”

“I want to speak to the struggle of the housing market for my generation and what Norwalk can do to remedy it,” he said. “We have a housing crisis in America, and it’s particularly prevalent in Connecticut.”

Pavia cited that there’s just a 2.1% vacancy rate in the state for rentals and that the median sales price in Norwalk has jumped from $413,000 in 2019 to more than $600,000 in 2023.

“How was my generation going to afford this? Am I and people like me just going to be entirely priced out of the state we grew up in?” he asked.

Ben Hanpeter, a resident and member of Sustainable Streets Norwalk—a local advocacy group that supports more housing and transportation solutions—asked the Commission to consider doing away with minimum parking requirements.

“Eliminating minimum parking requirements will help Norwalk build more of the housing that we need to make sure that it remains affordable for everyone,” he said. “The additional costs imposed by both existing and proposed parking requirements increase housing costs by increasing construction costs and reduce the variety of housing that Norwalk has by squeezing out smaller projects.”

Resident Diane Keefe offered the Commission some ideas for how to add more housing, including adding tiny homes, which she said would show the city is “ready to be innovative and welcoming to sustainable housing,” and allow for higher heights in the Wall Street area.

Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson speaks to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Dec. 5 in City Hall. (Nancy Chapman)

Tanner Thompson, a member of Sustainable Streets Norwalk and chair of the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, said that there are parts of the city, like South Norwalk and the Wall Street area, that are “very conducive to dense, walkable neighborhoods.”

“Please consider reducing the parking requirements, especially in the urban part of Norwalk,” he said. “It will have benefits for housing affordability, but it will also have benefits for the environment.”

Keeping single family zoning

While some members of the public voiced their support for more housing, others said that they appreciated the commission scaling back the earlier plans to convert more single-family zones into two-family zones.

“I don’t think you’re going to solve the affordability issue by trashing the city with two-family zones, up-zones or saturating the neighborhoods with more rental apartments,” resident Richard Bonefant said. “It didn’t happen with the last 10,000 you’ve been approving. All we got was traffic congestion and overcrowded neighborhoods.”

Resident Vic Palladino said that he wanted to praise the commission for “backing off” many of the upzoning plans.

Delaying the Vote

Lynnelle Jones, a longtime resident of Norwalk, called on the Commission to not vote on the regulations right away in order to “give yourself and the public time to read and review all of the changes, all the comments.” She specifically cited waiting to get comments from the Harbor Management Commission for the public to read.

“Harbor Management Commission comments matter to the public, isn’t this reason enough to postpone any vote until next year?” she asked.

Others, particularly those concerned about regulations for houses in the flood zone, also called on the commission to gather more information before voting.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman, Dec. 5 in City Hall. (Nancy Chapman)

Next Steps

The Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14, both starting at 6 p.m., to discuss and review the comments the commission received at its public hearings, and potentially voting on the regulations.

“We’ll be determining what to do with these new regulations and the map,” Commission Chair Lou Schulman said before the public hearing.

