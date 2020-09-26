Norwalk’s biggest water users

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is by far and away the biggest water user in Norwalk. Coming in second is the Norwalk Housing Authority. Also high on the list are Avalon Bay Communities and Waypointe.

With Norwalk in a water emergency and some residents pointing their finger at development as a factor, NancyOnNorwalk asked The First Taxing District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water for their top water users. Combining the two lists, the Fiscal Year 2019 usage statistics are:

Norwalk Hospital : 57.860 million gallons

Avalon Bay Communities : 20.394 million gallons

: 20.394 million gallons Waypointe : 17.633 million gallons

Marcus Partners Merritt 7: 15.868 million gallons

7: 15.868 million gallons Monterey Village : 15.997 million gallons

Stew Leonard's : 15.414 million gallons

: 15.414 million gallons Colonial Village (Norwalk Housing Authority): 13.174 million gallons

Roodner Court (Norwalk Housing Authority): 11.312 million gallons

(Norwalk Housing Authority): 11.312 million gallons 49 Meadow St. , 26 Monroe St. and 36 Fairfield Ave. (Norwalk Housing Authority): 10.934 million gallons

Winnipauk Village Condominiums: 9.066 million gallons

Condominiums: 9.066 million gallons Norwalk SNFF Acquisition Group (23 Prospect St.): 9.686 million gallons

Ledgebrook Condo Association: 8.938 million gallons

Association: 8.938 million gallons Oak Hills Park: 8.602 million gallons

King Industries : 8.555 million gallons

: 8.555 million gallons SoNo Gardens Condominiums: 8.273 million gallons

Rolling Ridge Condominiums: 7.848 million gallons

Condominiums: 7.848 million gallons The SoNo Collection : 7.456 million gallons

Norwalk Linen : 7.169 million gallons

: 7.169 million gallons Rowayton Woods Condominiums: 7.057 million gallons

Maritime Yards : 6.762 million gallons

: 6.762 million gallons Doubletree by Hilton hotel: 6.692 million gallons

Brien McMahon High School: 6.442 million gallons

High School: 6.442 million gallons LaKota Oaks : 5.916 million gallons

Mallards Landing (97 Richards Ave.): 5.416 million gallons

(97 Richards Ave.): 5.416 million gallons Dorlon Terrace (199 Gregory Boulevard): 5.117 million gallons

Liberty Apartments (108 West Cedar St.): 4.955 million gallons

(108 West Cedar St.): 4.955 million gallons Ironworks (1 North Water St.): 4.906 million gallons

St. Paul's Flax Hill Co-op: 4.896 million gallons

Co-op: 4.896 million gallons Dreamy Hollow (Norpointe LLC): 4.325 million gallons

Maritime Aquarium : 4.291 million gallons

: 4.291 million gallons 93 Richards Ave. : 4.064 million gallons

Meadow Gardens (Norwalk Housing Authority): 4.011 million gallons

(Norwalk Housing Authority): 4.011 million gallons Flax Hill Condos (208 Flax Hill Road): 3.652 million gallons

San Vincenzo Place Condos: 3.578 million gallons

Condos: 3.578 million gallons Oak Knoll Apartments (554 Connecticut Ave.): 3.381 million gallons

OMI, Inc. : 2.536 million gallons

: 2.536 million gallons Norwalk Center LLC (Norden Place): 2.065 million gallons

So, if you combine the four Norwalk Housing Authority accounts on the list, the total is nearly 40 million gallons of water used.

Water usage is actually “slightly down” from where it was a decade ago, interim South North Electric and Water (SNEW) General Manager Alan Huth and First Taxing District Manager of Water Treatment and Supply Michael Elliott said last week. That’s due to high efficiency appliances, faucets and other improvements.

The First Taxing District’s list went back several years, showing that water usage somewhat from year to year. Notably, Norwalk Hospital’s usage was:

FY15 : 55.238 million gallons

FY16 : 76.887 million gallons

: 76.887 million gallons FY17 : 69.9 million gallons

FY17 : 69.9 million gallons

: 63.961 million gallons FY19: 57.860 million gallons

Stew Leonard’s has gone up:

FY15 : 11.3 million gallons

FY16 : 14.2 million gallons

: 14.2 million gallons FY17 : 15.5 million gallons

FY17 : 15.5 million gallons

: 14.6 million gallons FY19: 15.4 million gallons

Huth said:

“There are four drought “stages” based on time of year and percent of water levels, they are 1) warning – which we are currently in, 2) watch, which we are approaching 3) Warning, and 4) Emergency. Each stage has different goals to reduce consumption.

“We have been promoting water conservation since June, the next couple months are typically dry so it is likely the drought will continue. We will also continue to make every effort to promote water conservation and enforce the city irrigation ordinance. Since it is very difficult to enforce we are asking anyone to anonymously report violators to our customer service department or the Norwalk Police. Both the Police and SNEW will issue a warning on a first violation followed potentially with fines or water service shut-offs for repeat offenders. We are asking everyone to conserve water, for more tips on how to conserve water please visit our website at www.snew.org”