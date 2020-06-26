Norwalk’s Columbus statue removed

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has removed its Christopher Columbus statue, which until Thursday evening was stationed on West Avenue.

The Norwalk artist calling himself 5iveFingaz announced this event on Facebook, posting a half-hour long video of workers removing Columbus from Heritage Park as Norwalk Police officers watched, blue and red lights flashing on their nearby cruisers.

Mayor Harry Rilling was not available for comment.

“The Columbus Memorial Fund (the organization that donated the statue) and the granddaughter of one of the people who built the statue both contacted the city and asked for assistance removing it,” Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said in a email sent just after midnight. “Both were concerned that the statue could be damaged or vandalized in its current location The Mayor agreed the request made sense and arranged for DPW to help remove it from heritage park earlier this evening.”

A “Columbus Statue protest” had been planned for Saturday, at Heritage Park. This made City Hall “nervous,” 5iveFingaz said.

Connecticut Youth Activists requested the removal of the statue, in an online petition that had 313 signatures at midnight. The activists suggest that the statue be replaced with a monument dedicated to the Wappinger and “Lanope” people.

“We believe it is high time that the City of Norwalk is more inclusive of the original inhabitants of Norwalk Lenape and Wappinger, who were nearly annihilated through genocide,” the petition states. “What this statue represents to our community as well as many other colonial monuments is violence, racism, marginalization, and the continued denial of the genocide of indigenous people.”

It’s a past “we still struggle with because we are reminded of it daily with the honoring of Christopher Columbus at Heritage Wall. Columbus killed millions of indigenous people through slavery and policies of systematic extermination. Under his rule his men hanged indigenous people in mass, roasted them at the stake, hacked children to be used as dog food…Columbus is the architect of a genocide that is comparable to Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’.”

Connecticut Youth Activists has also posted a petition calling for Columbus Magnet School to be renamed. That one had 109 signatures at midnight.

Columbus statues are being removed in many cities, including New Haven. Unidad Latina en Acción (ULA) celebrated this on Facebook with the words:

“Popular power

“And now that we are together

“And now that they see us

“Down with colonization, racism and Christopher Columbus, it’s going down, it’s going down…

and up the indigenous and migrant peoples that will beat!”

Unidad Latina En Acción Norwalk plans a Friday press conference in Norwalk, regarding its hopes to have the school’s name changed and the statue’s removal.

5iveFingaz created a Native American statue in 2018 and posted it West Avenue near the Columbus statue. It was swiftly removed and later installed beside the Norwalk History Museum.

“I spoke to a few officials and city employees and I was told if the funds could be raised I could curate a Norwalk Indian to be officially erected at a location in Norwalk. I never heard back,” he wrote Thursday night.

The 5iveFingaz Art Facebook post drew many comments, including these: