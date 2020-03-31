Norwalk’s COVID-19 death total doubles, from five to 10

NORWALK, Conn. – Five more Norwalk residents have died due to the coronavirus.

“Now, 10 residents have died as a result of coronavirus,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s evening update said.

There were no deaths reported Monday. The total had been five.

“No words can help heal the wounds of these grieving families, but I ask all of us to keep them in our hearts tonight. This is truly a sad day for our community,” Rilling said in the release. “The loss of five residents is heartbreaking, but unfortunately, is not shocking. We know coronavirus is highly contagious and can be fatal. I urge residents to take physical distancing and stay at home measures seriously. This is a global crisis and our community needs to come together to limit its spread.”

Rilling’s update said there are 31 new positive cases in Norwalk since yesterday, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 302. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 1,445 to 1,870.

“Components of the emergency orders Mayor Rilling announced on Sunday to help slow the spread of coronavirus are now reportedly being considered by some of the largest supermarket chains across the state,” the release said. “More details can be found here.”