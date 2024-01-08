Norwalk’s Finance Department to guide City budget without CFO, but Dachowitz will pitch in

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, in April 2019, as he first took the job.

Norwalk has undertaken a national search for a Chief Financial Officer to replace Henry Dachowitz, who tendered his notice in mid-December. The Mayor’s Office reports that 30 applications have been received, and in the meantime existing City staff will work to develop the 2024-25 budget.

Dachowitz was hired in April 2019 to fill the role left vacant when then-CFO Bob Barron resigned suddenly three months earlier, in what appeared to be a significant challenge as City bodies were just beginning to work through budget deliberations. Then-Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, who had been City CFO, stepped up to fill the void but there’s no one with those credentials available now.

“Mr. Dachowitz has agreed to remain available as necessary to help ensure a smooth transition,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said.

Finance Department members “have been part of the budget process in years past, and we expect a smooth transition as we enter budget season,” she said.

The position pays between $141,988 and $191,685 per year, according to the job posting. Dachowitz earned $189,009 in 2022, according to City documents.

His replacement will face challenges that include guiding the implementation of the latest property revaluation and maintaining the triple A bond rating despite a bulging capital budget and an aggressive push to build new schools.

“We’ll see what the [revaluation of properties] does with the values of the Grand List, but realistically, we are running out of room and yet we still have $175 million of capital projects approved that have not been bonded for, which is like an albatross over my head,” Dachowitz told the Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council on Aug. 10.

Rating agencies look at the percentage of a municipality’s budget that is going toward paying debt service, or the principal and interest on its loans, Dachowitz said. He characterized it as at 9.4%, just under the 10% that’s considered the most a city should carry.

“So, both for the absolute debt amount, and for the debt service, we’re going to be right at the edge next year,” he said.

Then-Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E), now Chief of Staff, said in March that Norwalk would be starting its next budget season “in the hole,” given the 2023-24 dependence on “one-time sources of revenue.”

Dachowitz agreed, saying the OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits) expense will probably increase by $8-9 million this year. Capital expenditures are also an issue as, “I would expect the debt service to go up.”

Last year’s budget season culminated in controversy as Common Council members were presented with an unfinished Grand List calculation in early March, after the deadline for its completion had passed.

“Mr. Dachowitz, with all respect, I have lost faith in you and I have lost faith in your ability to run the City’s financial department,” Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said.

Tax Assessor Bill Ford, whom Dachowitz had stood behind, resigned two weeks later. Deputy Assessor Paul Gorman, was made interim assessor and Westport Tax Assessor Paul Friia has been working part time for Norwalk as a consultant. A new tax assessor has not yet been hired.

In April, Dachowitz said it might be two years before the position is filled, because that’s how long it took last time.

Woods Mathews indicated Friday that a late Grand List may not be an issue this year, even without a new tax assessor and a CFO to ride herd.

“We plan to file an extension on the Grand List deadline to take all precautions necessary but don’t expect to need the extension,” she said.

Another tax department problem under Dachowitz’s watch was the transition to new software that led to some taxpayers receiving late, inaccurate bills. Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said her staff had to write their own manuals for using the software.

Ford and Dachowitz pitched the software in multiple City meetings. Biagiarelli wasn’t asked for her opinion.

Dachowitz’ achievements include reissuing about $47 million in bonds in 2021 to save $1.2 million at the then-favorable interest rate. The bonds had been issued in 2017 and 2018 at rates between 3% and 4% but in 2021, the municipal rates for 30-year bonds were 1.5%.

In 2019, the City saved $2 million by issuing $35 million in general obligation refunding bonds.

Dachowitz resigned to take another position closer to his home in New York City, Mayor Harry Rilling said in a December news release.

Dachowitz’ LinkedIn page has not been updated; it says he works as Norwalk CFO.

Rilling said Friday that he doesn’t know where Dachowitz is working. Dachowitz didn’t say, aside from a mention of a New York nonprofit.