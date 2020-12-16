Norwalk’s in a snow emergency

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is in a snow emergency. Public school children will not receive instruction Thursday.

Mayor Harry Rilling declared the snow emergency at noon and City buildings and offices closed at 1 p.m., Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said. Tomorrow’s hours of operation for City buildings will be determined, but a delayed opening or closure is possible.

In addition:

City garbage and recycling collection is canceled tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 17). Thursday routes will be collected Friday, and Friday routes will be collected Saturday.

The Norwalk Transfer Station and Yard Waste Site will be closed tomorrow. Normal hours will resume Friday.

COVID-19 testing operations at Veteran’s Park will not operate tomorrow. Normal testing hours will resume Friday. The latest testing news can be found at norwalkct.org/testing.

All meal distribution sites in Norwalk will be closed tomorrow and reopen Friday.

The Yankee Doodle and Maritime Garages will be open for free parking. All other parking facilities need to be cleared out between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. to allow for snow removal services to ensure that business customers can park.

The Norwalk Police Department’s Community Room is open for residents to warm up or charge devices. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and face coverings are required. The department is located at 1 Monroe St.

Norwalk Public Schools recently announced that it was switching to remote instruction tomorrow and remaining in that mode until the holiday break, reopening on Jan. 4. NPS released this statement today:

“Due to the unpredictability of a storm this intense, Norwalk Public Schools will close for instruction tomorrow, Thursday, December 17. The snow day will be made up by adding an extra day to the calendar at the end of the year. Remote learning is expected to return on Friday, December 18.”