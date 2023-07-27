Norwalk’s new logo given lukewarm reception

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews previews a new City logo to Common Council members Tuesday via Zoom.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is getting a new logo, the product of a tourism contract awarded to Dornenburg Kallenbach Advertising (DKA) by the Common Council in December 2020. A sneak peek Tuesday for Council members sparked questions but drew no accolades.

“This particular logo that says, ‘I heart Norwalk,’ did not go through Committee and did not go through a public vote?” Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) asked.

“It did not go to public vote,” designer Todd Kallenbach replied. “It certainly went through several rounds with City employees.”

Diana Révolus (D-District B) later summed up her thoughts with, “I don’t know, the colors throw me off, but at the same time, it’s not horrible.”

The logo is will officially debut Thursday, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews. It will completely permeate the City’s digital presence, the email signatures, websites and press releases, by Sept. 15 but won’t appear on vehicles and buildings for some time.

“We wanted to have a brand with a message that is fitting to Norwalk and the direction that Norwalk is going in, including the strong sense of community spirit, and a brand that appeals to visitors and everything that we have going on in the city of Norwalk, to make it known for folks to come and check out our restaurants and bars or museums and Maritime Aquarium,” she said Tuesday.

A visually unified email signature for City employees will help the public and City partners recognize who they’re communicating with and “one of our goals is also to have a more unified brand among all departments in the City and Norwalk Public Schools that best reflects the community we serve,” she said.

Ed Camacho (D-At Large) asked why the “A” is a triangle.

“That’s a good question. No one has brought that up before,” Woods Matthews said. “The logo is artwork.”

She deferred to Kallenbach, of DKA. The marketing firm was awarded one-year $100,000 tourism contract by the Council in December 2020. It was also hired by the Norwalk Parking Authority to perform City-wide marketing in a separate $100,000 contract. The latter was an annual contract in the Parking Authority’s budget since 2017, then-Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said at the time.

A City Hall door.

A logo version intended for marketing and promotional purposes only.

The new “I love Norwalk” logo has its origins in the Visit Norwalk design developed in 2020, via a process that included stakeholder feedback and an online survey, Kallenbach said Tuesday. Several options were presented and a Committee established by the Economic and Community Development Department worked its way to a selection.

“Again, as Michelle pointed out, it’s artwork,” he said. “So the word Norwalk is formed out of dimensional shapes and colors, shaded and shaded color. So it’s merely graphic design, and it’s something that is customized and unique to Norwalk.”

Révolus said she understood playing with the “A” but, “especially as an artist, there has to be meaning to this artwork… you don’t think this is too close to the ‘I Love New York’ situation?”

“The multicolored artwork represents the city’s strong sense of inclusivity creativity, and unique vibrancy,” Woods Matthews said. “The heart symbol reflects the vitality of the love and passion that people feel when they think of the city that they live in and that they love. And the brand invites or attempts to invite a broad audience to try and engage with Norwalk to discover it and find their own sense of purpose and place. It’s also supposed to demonstrate that Norwalk is a welcoming and supportive city.”

One of the first things the City did was consult the legal department regarding “any potential copyright and trademark infringements with the state of New York,” Woods Matthews said. The response was an all-clear because “Essentially we learned that you can’t put a trademark on love. We learned that it’s an emotion it’s universal when it comes to a human bond and doesn’t conflict with trademarks.”

The afore-mentioned Committee dates to 2021, she said, in response to McMurrer’s questions.

A department logo example. Lettering can be black or teal.

More than 300 citizens chose the Visit Norwalk logo’s look and ECD’s Committee included “individuals from around the city, who had various positions with some background in communications and marketing,” Kallenbach said.

The City sought a positive message for its new campaign and many, many people spontaneously use the phrase, “I love Norwalk,” he said. “It does really resonate with folks. … It’s genuine emotion that people feel for the city as and gives it a sense of place that’s uniquely their own and a lot of respects.”

David Heuvelman (D-District A) also remarked, “This was never discussed in any of the committees of the Common Council.”

So how much did the new logo cost?

On Wednesday, Woods Matthews explained by email:

“In terms of the artwork designs, the City of Norwalk’s new logo launch was paid for through a contract between the City, specifically, the Economic and Community Development Department and Dornenburg | Kallenbach Advertising (DKA), a communications and advertising consultant. It was covered within their annual contract, which the City has been engaged in since 2020.

“The only separate cost was for the official ‘I Love Norwalk’ video. When the City of Norwalk does our official new logo launch, it will include a video where members of the community, key stakeholders and leaders of local organizations share why they love Norwalk and what the new logo means to them and the community. This video was filmed and produced by DKA. The costs totaled approximately $16,000. The video is being used for multiple purposes and we plan to repurpose the raw footage, as we have a ton of b-roll at meaningful locations throughout the City, including Norwalk Public Schools, our beaches and parks, and many of the City’s main attractions. The video will also be used to support our small business community and our arts and cultural center, by advertising the benefits of visiting Norwalk’s restaurants, bars, museums, festivals, the Maritime Aquarium and more.”

