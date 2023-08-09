Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission Reviews a New ‘Scaled Back’ Zoning Map

A look at some of the updated proposed zoning maps. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

After multiple public hearings and discussions, city staff unveiled a new proposed zoning map that has “scaled back the upzoning significantly, while still providing some areas for soft growth.”

Previously, the initial proposal out of the zoning rewrite called for 6,685 parcels—out of 21,917 parcels in the city—to be upzoned. Staff wrote in a memo that the draft map that went to public hearing “contained a total 4,260 parcels proposed for upzoning. The latest draft reduces the number of parcels for upzoning to 1,253, 711 of which are currently single-family. The 1,253 parcels represent approximately 5.7% of all parcels in the city.”

The memo stated that the listed areas are the only ones “recommended for upzoning, meaning that all other areas that are not mentioned can be assumed to remain in a zone that is consistent with their existing zoning designation.”

Those areas include:

East Norwalk: neighborhoods around Seldon Street; Laurel Street/Elton Court; and Cottage Street

Central Norwalk (around Main Street): Fair-Warren-Grand Streets; Jefferson-Davenport-Godfrey Streets

Hospital Hill (the area around Norwalk Hospital)

Flax Hill/South Norwalk: Avenues A-E; Flax Hill Road and Highland Avenue; and Lowe Street and Cleveland Terrace

New Canaan Avenue/Silvermine Avenue

Wolfpit Avenue

Many commissioners said that this map was a “good starting point” for the next set of discussions and listened to many of the concerns and objections raised by members of the public and the commission.

“I made the comment several weeks ago that I was against upzoning, period,” Commissioner Richard Roina said. “And I primarily did that to start the conversation. But I have to say, I was astounded when I read the memos and looked at the maps, because for the first time during all of this, what was happening became clear, so I think this is a great starting point. And I commend Steve and Bryan and everybody else who worked on this for making it so clear.”

Others said that they appreciated the staff taking into consideration a lot of what had been said.

“What you’ve done here, is you’ve listened to what you’ve been hearing from the public, what you’ve been hearing from the politicians, what you’ve been hearing from, from commission members, and you’ve made adjustments accordingly,” Chair Lou Schulman said.

One area that was initially in the memo but will be taken off, according to Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of planning and zoning, was Bouton Street. Kleppin said after driving around the area, the streets wouldn’t really be able to handle additional density at this time.

A look at the proposed and existing zoning around Norwalk Hospital. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

“Gentle Density”

Kleppin and Bryan Baker, the city’s principal planner, said that the areas that remained for upzoning helped add “gentle density” in places that made sense, cleaned up existing zoning, where some areas had a lot of different zones meeting in one area, and provided some opportunities for additional “missing middle housing.”

The area with the largest amount of upzoning is Hospital Hill, which includes about one-third of all the parcels proposed to be upzoned.

“This area makes the most sense for the upzoning,” Kleppin said, citing its proximity to one of the city’s largest employers and a main artery, Route 1.

The proposed rezoning would also help with a “better transition from higher intensity mixed-use developments along Route 1” to two-family and then single-family developments as you move farther away.

“I think this makes a lot of sense to me, especially right around the hospital,” Commissioner Nick Kantor said, adding that this helps “achieve a lot of the goals” of having housing options near an employment center.

Still some commissioners raised concerns about making single-family neighborhoods into two-family neighborhoods or moving some two-family neighborhoods into a zone that would allow for slightly more density.

“I would just like to say I think that’s a really special little neighborhood,” Commissioner Tammy Langalis said about the area around Elton Street. “And there’s only one single family home with an ADU there. So why wouldn’t you leave it? People that live there bought in a single family neighborhood.”

A look at some of the proposed rezoning in East Norwalk. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Pairing Zoning Changes with Enforcement

Commissioner Mike Mushak, who previously raised some concerns about upzoning and its effect on neighborhoods, said that he would like to see the city be better at enforcing zoning code and standards, particularly if additional density moves forward.

“I do want to hear more commitment on the city’s side to enforcement before proceeding,” he said. “That’s a really big issue and I think that’s really important.”

He said that enforcement is “the biggest topic in our neighborhood as it is related to the upzoning.”

“I think people need to hear a commitment on the city side if they’re going to be won over by this argument that we’re making, because I’m not convinced right now that we can handle the upzoning and the enforcement actions that the upzoning would entail, in terms of protecting neighbors, because of our my own personal experience,” Mushak said.

Next Steps

The commission will be holding a series of special meetings in September to continue discussions around the zoning map and proposed regulations.

Residents can see the full staff memo on the city website and use the interactive map to see what’s happening in their neighborhood specifically.