Norwalk’s revenues exceed expectations

Budget funds more Building, P&Z, staff members to target blight and zoning violations

NORWALK, Conn. — Building-related revenues are coming into the City significantly more than was projected. It will likely add up to be enough to counterbalance the $6 million budgeted for a Rainy Day Fund drawdown in the coming year, Board of Estimate and Taxation member James Frayer concluded before voting to approve the operating budget recently.

The Building and Code Enforcement Office expected to have collected about $2.8 million by the end of February, but instead, “We were actually at $5.2 million in revenue,” Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said at the March 9 BET meeting.

Chief Building Official Bill Ireland said he expected about $6 million will have been received by the end of April.

The Planning and Zoning department had budgeted $150,000 in fees but instead about $180,000 is expected, Director Steven Kleppin said.

In the Town Clerk’s office, conveyance fees are “well over their target,” Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis said March 28, without elaborating. The fees weren’t mentioned during the March 8 review of Town Clerk Rick McQuaid’s department. McQuaid was out of town.

Ellis summed it up March 28, saying that when the fiscal year ends, he expects the City’s revenue to be more than it was budgeted for. Frayer said he felt more comfortable budgeting for a $6 million general fund balance (Rainy Day Fund) drawdown in the coming year, having that information.

“We’re probably going to replenish that, somewhere near that amount, to the general fund right after the year ends,” Frayer said.

“There’s no hard commitment on that, but it’s trending in the right direction,” BET Chairman Ed Abrams said.

Ellis hinted at the possibility of coming in well under budget when the fiscal year ends June 30. “Tax collections are going very well,” he said. An “extra” $2 million in the State PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) grant “helped.”

The comments came after the BET rigorously questioned City departments in an effort to pare down expenses for FY24, attempting to make the tax increase as low as possible. The Board of Education requested a 12.7% increase to its budget, citing contractual obligations and the “no increase” budget in 2020-21 as reasons for the startling number; the BET granted a 4% increase.

At one point, Abrams noted that the BET’s “scrubbing” this year was aimed at removing as much as possible from the budget with plans of addressing any shortfalls through contingency funding, “rather than padding budgets and giving money back to the general fund at the end of the year.”

More building inspectors

The Building and Code Enforcement Office revenue observations came in the context of a plan to increase the department’s staffing.

“We’ve literally tripled, almost doubled at least, what we have to take care of out in the field,” Ireland said.

Again, Ireland expects his department to generate $6 million this year. Vonashek put the increase into context by observing that when The SoNo Collection was going through its permitting stage, “We topped out at just about $4 million in revenue for Bill’s department.”

“We have been under staff for quite a while … not easy for us to pull in part time help at this level,” Ireland said.

The budget calls for a new assistant building official at a salary of $99,710 a year and a new blight enforcement officer at a proposed salary of $67,398.

The budget also included $50,000 over the proforma FY23 budget to cover staff coast for school construction and other development plan reviews, inspections and approvals.

The State isn’t doing school plan reviews anymore and the new Norwalk High School will take one person two and a half months to review, Ireland said. Norwalk Hospital will also be an “immense project.”

Ireland has been doing ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliance reviews for the school construction projects and City projects, by State request, Vonashek said. He’s also the City’s Blight Officer.

BET member Ann Yang mentioned noted that Ireland is nearing retirement and succession planning is an issue.

Frayer asked if Vonashek and Ireland could estimate how much revenue would be generated by the additional inspectors.

That depends on the economy, Ireland said, noting that he’s seen booms and busts. Additional staff members would mean more time spent on issuing fines for illegal structures and work being done without permits, which might mean more revenue, he added.

Blight enforcement helps neighborhoods and so far, $120,000 had been brought in for FY23, Ireland said. “I think that extra inspector would help that even more.”

Vonashek called blight inspection “proactive” and assisting improvements city-wide.

The Planning and Zoning Department converting a Zoning Assistant position is to a Deputy Zoning Enforcement Officer, to create a team, she said. The new deputy will work with the new blight enforcement officer “in a very proactive way” to deal with contractor’s yards and blight violations in response to community complaints.

You might have expected building-related permits to fall off after a high generated during the pandemic but “we haven’t seen that,” Vonashek said. “We’ve just seen them continue to increase over time for a number of different reasons. We feel like now is the time to really be able to support Bill’s a team to a different level.”

Kleppin later comments that given the building projects that are in the pipeline, he doesn’t see “any slowdown.”

“I thought it might happen a couple of different times, but it just hasn’t let up,” Kleppin said. “At times, we’ve seen some slight dips in the volume, of like the smaller residential projects that really took off during COVID. But we’re at a very steady clip now.”