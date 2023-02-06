Norwalk’s State legislators discuss proposed bills

NORWALK, Conn. — Manresa Island, offshore wind, wrong way driving and a move to dissolve the Norwalk Transit District were among the topics Norwalk’s State Delegation focused on recently while discussing bills they’ve proposed for this legislative session.

Facing constituents Thursday in City Hall were State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and State Reps. Lucy Dathan (D-142), Travis Simms (D-140), Dominique Johnson (D-143), Kadeem Roberts (D-137) and Tracy Marra (R-141), the latter three just a few weeks into their first terms.

Norwalk Transit District

Independent Party State Central Committee member Lisa Brinton asked about proposed bill 630, introduced by Duff, Dathan, Johnson, Roberts and Simms. It states:

“That the Norwalk Transit District be dissolved on January 1, 2024, on which date (1) all funds and property of the district shall pass to the Department of Transportation, (2) the Department of Transportation shall assume and be liable for all debts and obligations of the district, and shall be liable to pay all such debts and obligations, and (3) the Department of Transportation shall provide transit services to the areas previously served by the district.”

The idea is to help people “get from point A to point B in a much more efficient manner,” Duff said. “… We think that Connecticut Transit can actually run is this system in Norwalk with regular buses that would be more efficient” in reaching people who need the service. “We’ve seen our Norwalk Transit District expand/contract, expand/contract over the years. And it’s not always well serving the residents of the City of Norwalk.”

He continued, “Many of us have had arguments with the Norwalk district,” about where stops should be, whether in South Norwalk or near the train station or the community college.

“Even more important than that is the fact that people want to get from Norwalk to Stamford, they have to get on many different bus lines,” Duff said. It’s very difficult for folks who don’t have their own transportation to get to Bridgeport or the Courthouse in Stamford.

The State closed the Norwalk courthouse early in the pandemic and has recently made it a permanent condition, while arguing that it’s not closed and remains a “vital” part of the community as it houses the Office of Adult Probation and other administrative functions. Defendants, police officers and lawyers alike must go to Stamford.

Duff said Thursday that the proposed bill would “essentially smooth out and eliminate the Norwalk Transit District” while it “doesn’t mean that they’ll go away completely.” It could “still do certain things in town” and might serve more communities.

The bill will be a public hearing topic. Duff said legislators would meet with new Transit District CEO Matt Pentz.

“We have 169 communities in the state,” Duff said. “A lot of duplication, we have the same thing with a lot of our small transit districts, and it’s not serving our people as well as we can.”

Offshore wind, Manresa Island

Simms, entering his third term and newly promoted to Assistant Deputy Speaker, said he’s meeting with Gov. Ned Lamont this week to discuss offshore wind. He connected this to “doing something with Manresa Island.”

Simms has co-introduced three bills regarding offshore wind.

An Act Requiring Offshore Wind Developers To Establish A Compensation Fund

“That the general statutes be amended to require that developers of offshore wind facilities providing energy to electric customers in the state establish a fund that will provide compensation if (1) construction or operation of the facilities damages the marine environment or fisheries, or (2) the developers create fewer jobs than promised in any agreement with the state or a state-regulated electric distribution company.”

An Act Concerning Noise Limits On Offshore Wind Facilities And Environmental and Job Creation Factors In The Procurement Of Wind Energy.

“That the general statutes be amended to: (1) Establish a maximum noise level for offshore wind energy facilities constructed pursuant to a power purchase agreement with an electric distribution company regulated by the state; and (2) provide that the Commissioner of Energy and Environmental Protection shall consider the degree of environmental degradation and the number of jobs created as specific factors in the ranking and scoring of bids instate solicitations of offshore wind energy.”

An Act Concerning The Commission On Environmental Standards In The Procurement Of Wind Energy.

“That section 16a-3n of the general statutes be amended to provide that the commission on environmental standards is a single, permanent commission providing input concerning all solicitations issued pursuant to said section.”

Simms said he’s not thinking of offshore wind as it’s done in Massachusetts or upstate Connecticut but on developments in Europe.

“What I want to do in Connecticut is really going to be a game changer,” Simms said, speaking of building turbines in the state and creating an industry focused on concrete gravity bases for turbines, “instead of drilling in the bottom of the seafloor, and really interrupting our ecosystem.”

An article on Electrek states that dredging is involved in preparing the seabed for a gravity-based foundation, made onshore with concrete and then filled with water and sand offshore.

Simms said Connecticut could lead the nation with the industry and create jobs here.

Wrong way driving

Simms also said he’s motivated both by the deaths of Johnny Bookhardt and two family members in May and by the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams last month in wrong-way crashes to support legislation attempting to stop people from driving the wrong way.

An Act Implementing Wrong-Way Driving Countermeasures.

“That the general statutes be amended to require the Department of Transportation to implement additional countermeasures to decrease accidents and fatalities caused by wrong-way driving, which shall include the installation of wrong-way driver detection and notification systems on all exit ramps in the state to track wrong-way driving in real time.”

Legislators will “make this a priority the bill this year, because it’s too important. We losing too many lives on our highways,” he said.

None of the victims he mentioned were driving in the wrong direction.

Top priority

“This year, I’m really excited about being fully responsible for 5001, which is the number one priority of the House and the Speaker,” Dathan said. “This year, we are focusing in on looking at the IDD community, the intellectually developmentally disabled population in our state, looking at the folks that are on the waiting list, both children and adults.”

An Act Concerning Resources And Support Services For Persons With Intellectual Disability.

“That title 17a of the general statutes be amended to ensure persons with intellectual disability receive support and services by (1) ameliorating wait lists for Medicaid waiver programs, and (2) implementing policies designed to maximize federal and state resources to provide support and services.”

“This is a huge initiative, because for several years, we have really not invested in this population, with budget constraints,” Dathan said. “And now we really need to make sure that we get those folks off waiting lists so that they are able to enjoy the full lives that they deserve.”

Narcan

Marra cited her background as a pharmacist leading her to the Public Health Committee. As a freshman, she is sole author of seven bills; on Thursday, she mentioned this one:

An Act Establishing A Pilot Program To Make Opioid Antagonists Available In Vending Machines.

“That chapter 400j of the general statutes be amended to establish a pilot program to make opioid antagonists, including, but not limited to, naloxone, available in vending machines.”

“Clearly, opioids are an issue across the state,” she said. “We need to do something. It’s not a fix-all but having Narcan in the community is a step, it is a step to prevent deaths. And I’m really happy to say that there’s going to be a public hearing, I just found out today, on getting Narcan pilot program in vending machines.”

2023HB-06554-R00-HB

Duff right to be an elector

Duff penalty for commercial vehicle on State highway

Duff fair housing Duff etc

Norwalk Transit District bill

Duff book gifting bill

Duff etc demolition bill

Duff green jobs bill

Dathan review state agency regulations

Dathan real estate taxes

Dathan expand scope of pharmicists

Dathan lead paint in nursery schools

Dathan organic pesticides

Dathan 5001 ind w disabilities

Dathan organic waste

Dathan SS benefits taxing

Dathan funding support for sexual assault victims

Dathan housing appeals

Dathan solar on condos

Dathan bond

Dathannet metering

Dathan solar canopies

Dathan K9

Dathan mv no insurance penalty

Simms Amistad bill

Simms wind compensation fund

Simms wind energy noise bill a

Simms wind energy noise bill

Simms wrong way bill

Johnson play based learning in schools

Johnson communications between teachers and students

Marra cannabis cultivators should study effects

Marra cheese stores to sell beer and wine

Marra aspects of early voting

Marra teacher certifications

Marra reciprocity health care providers

Marra utility companies vegetation management

Marra small municipalities state road speed limits

Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.