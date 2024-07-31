Norwalk’s taxing districts pose challenges for Reapportionment Committee

A look at the taxing districts and the council districts in Norwalk.

Norwalk’s taxing districts date back to before there were streets or Common Council district borders, but now the 100-plus-year-old district lines are posing challenges for the city’s Reapportionment Committee. The committee is tasked with realigning the city’s Common Council districts for the first time in more than 40 years, in an effort to make sure they are as equal as possible so residents have fair representation.

But the taxing districts pose a unique problem to Norwalk, as voters within the taxing districts have to vote for taxing district commissioners and potentially other issues on the ballot.

Because District A has the largest population of the five council districts, the boundary lines of the First Taxing District are the ones causing the most headaches, since residents have to be moved out of District A, and primarily into District C.

“It is one of those weird problems that when you cut a piece off of a taxing district, it has to be its own precinct because it has its own ballot—strange state law,” said Stuart Wells, the Democratic registrar of voters for the city, at the committee’s July 25 meeting.. “Would we love to fix the taxing district lines? Of course, only the legislature can do it. I don’t even have a legal descriptive of those lines—they go through houses, they go through apartments.”

“It’s been a big thorn in our side,” Wells added.

He proposed an alternative redistricting proposal to the one the consultants pitched a few weeks ago, which primarily focused on aligning the taxing district boundaries with the Common Council districts and reducing the number of people in District A.

A look at Stuart Wells’ proposal for the reapportionment committee. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Wells’ proposal called for moving two small sections of District A near Plattsville Road and Glendenning Street to District D, then moving two sections of District A near Roosevelt and George Streets into District C.

“These reduce A in size, which is the goal, without discombobulating many of the people,” Wells said. “If you take all those out of A, you do get it in compliance, I believe.”

A further recommendation would be to move the area around Ponus Middle School, which is the voting spot for District D, actually into the district—right now it’s in District E—and move a small piece of District A into District E to even out the populations.

Some members of the committee said they liked the look of Wells’ proposal.

“What Stuart has done here makes a lot of sense to me and it avoids some of the weird curves and gerrymandering that we’ve seen in other maps around the country,” said committee member Scott Goodwin.

However, ARCBridge Consulting, the firm the city hired to work on this effort, noted a few issues with the proposal, including one big one: that it didn’t go by census blocks, which is the standard for redistricting.

“We looked at Stuart’s proposal and it looks nice that he’s been able to follow the taxing district, so when we analyzed it for redistricting, we are supposed to use census blocks and when we tried to match it up, it wasn’t matching up with the blocks,” said Priti Mathur, a principal at ARCBridge Consulting. “In redistricting, we are supposed to use census blocks and the taxing districts, like Stuart said, they’re just kind of drawn in the middle of the house.”

Mathur said cutting the census blocks to better align with the taxing district could leave them open to questions and potential legal challenges.

“That is why, for redistricting, they use the census blocks, so there’s no question,” she said.

The consultants previously outlined two options for realigning the districts.

But Wells pushed back, stating their realignments, based on the census blocks and not the taxing districts, would cost the city money and make things less aligned.

“It looks to me like you’ve created about four new voting districts, which would require about $100,000 in equipment just to hold voting for them, although I have no idea where we would do them,” he said. “And there are a million other taxing district lines you didn’t clear up—I don’t see the point.”

Committee members said they felt stuck.

“I really see the dilemma here. We don’t want to make a decision on any one factor that messes everything else up,” committee member Diane Cece said.

Next Steps

While the original plan had been to hold a public forum on the different options on August 8, committee members said they felt the options weren’t ready and that they needed more information.

“I don’t think this is ready for primetime. The more I look at this, the more questions I have,” Cece said.

She noted that she wanted to see lists of the pros and cons of each proposal to make it easier for residents to understand the options. Cece also said she was especially “concerned about District C,” because she believed the “population is grossly undercounted.”

Others asked for the city’s legal department to weigh on the issue of using the taxing district boundaries vs. census blocks.

Committee members asked that the August 8 meeting be a regular session for them to continue to discuss the options and get some of the requested information, and to move the public forum to August 15.

No chair yet

The members also tabled a vote on who would be the chair and the co-chair of the committee as no one stepped forward stating they were interested in leading the group.

Multiple members cited busy schedules with work and other commitments, while at least two members were not present for the meeting.

That item will return at the group’s next meeting.