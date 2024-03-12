Quantcast
Norwalk’s Triangle Community Center Director to lead youth workshop in Ridgefield

By


LGBTQ+ youngsters in grades 6-12 from all towns are invited to discuss media portrayal of individuals having diverse sexual orientations at Beyond Queer Stereotypes: A Youth Workshop on Representation in the Media. Led by Norwalk’s Triangle Community Center Director Rachel Simon, attendees will probe typical depictions, and will “create fictitious characters that challenge and expand existing narratives.”

This workshop offers a safe and creative space for LGBTQ+ youth to explore media representation, discuss personal experiences, and express their individuality through character creation. The interactive session aims to encourage positive engagement within the community and foster a sense of social and communal belonging, which is vital for the mental health of young individuals.

No signup is needed, and a free dinner will be provided, according to a news release.

The event, a presentation of 46-year-old social services organization Kids In Crisis’ “Lighthouse Program,” is on Thursday March 14 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Teen Barn, located at 10 Governor Street, Ridgefield.

