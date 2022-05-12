Norwalk/Stamford to get 60% State reimbursement on school construction projects

NORWALK, Conn. – In what Bob Duff calls a “generational game changer,” Norwalk and Stamford will now get 60% State reimbursement for all school construction projects, for the next 25 years.

Compare that to the 22.5% reimbursement for new school construction Norwalk has been getting, and the 32.5% to renovate schools into a new condition.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

“If you had told me about two months ago, that Bob Duff, Senator Looney and Senator Miller would be delivering this package to us, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy. It’s never going to happen,’” Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said.

“It allows us to really invest in our schools like it should have happened a long time ago,” said Duff, State Senate Majority Leader.

The announcement in Stamford, at Westhill High School, came two days after Gov. Ned Lamont signed the revised, one-year $24.2 billion state budget into law.

Duff said that he and State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) were “there to make sure that the pen worked.”

Norwalk has been eyeing the hurdles it faces in attempting to reverse decades of neglect of school buildings, prompting Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz to issue dour warnings about the City losing its Triple A bond rating.

“No community, especially urban communities in this state, can build new schools or renovate new schools as new with a reimbursement rate that is so low without damaging its triple A bond rating, without not being able to do other priorities or without being able to, without having to raise taxes to an unreasonable amount of money that people cannot afford,” Duff said.

Duff said he began working on the higher reimbursement rate in November and December, deciding to team with Stamford “because I thought that it would bolster the argument” and get Stamford the help it deserves.

Stamford’s reimbursement rate is even lower than Norwalk’s, at 20% for new schools and 30% to renovate as new, Duff said. He began the project by suggesting to State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (D-27) that Stamford shoot for 80% reimbursement for its new Westhill High School, because Norwalk got 80% for a new Norwalk High School. Stamford got it, too.

Both the higher reimbursement rate for a quarter century and the 80% for Westhill High School were “Bob’s brainchild,” Miller said.

Duff and Miller “were keeping up a drumbeat about this policy change from the very beginning of the session, right to the signing of the bill,” Looney said.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons called the partnership a “a really excellent model for our towns and cities to work together on a regional approach.”

She said, “I think we’re stronger together. We really are the economic engine of the state, we might be biased, but we are. And I think this is this is such a great model that we can take when we’re seeking federal infrastructure funding and, and other bills up in Hartford.”

“Budgets show you what societies value,” Looney said. If children go to school in “decrepit buildings, worn down buildings, buildings that have lasted long before their usable life,” they get the message that “their education and their futures are not all that important.”

Key to getting the funding was a long-range plan, Duff said.

“Norwalk will announce a detailed 25 Year Plan soon,” Duff said. “…This is more than just fixing the furnace in schools. This is more than just replacing windows, we’re talking about a comprehensive plan to renovate schools as new, and build schools, for our kids, for our teachers and students for the 21st century, to meet the needs and expectations of a global economy.”

The Board of Education in late 2020 approved a $204,591 contract with Newman + DLR Group to conduct a facilities feasibility study, with then-BoE Facilities Committee Chairwoman Barbara Meyer-Mitchell saying she hoped it would “create the infrastructure such that facility decisions are very fact-driven and less political.” It built on a 2015 facilities feasibility study shepherded by the late Mike Barbis, then-BoE Facilities Committee Chairman.

Consultants said in June that Norwalk would ideally spend $20-30 million a year for two decades to update its schools, but up to $35 million in year one, to address “critical maintenance” and “critical multi-school projects.”

“Our children deserve a work world class education,” Rilling said. “There has not been a school built in Norwalk in 50 years. And the past seven or eight years, we put together a plan.”

Norwalk has built an addition to Ponus Ridge Middle School, now the Ponus STEAM Academy, and is completing renovations to Jefferson Elementary School. Repairs are also underway at other facilities, along with upgrades including air conditioning.

“We have a 25-year plan like Stamford does, and it’s going to cost us about $500 million to get it all done, or perhaps even more by that time,” Rilling said.

Any Norwalk or Stamford projects approved by the legislature from now and 25 years into the future will get 60% reimbursement, Duff said.

The City is working to build a new South Norwalk neighborhood school; “back of the envelope figuring” shows that Norwalk taxpayers will save $24 million with the higher rate, Duff said, commenting, “That’s huge.”

“Every school is going to get done,” he said. “The savings to the city is going to be amazing.”

Duff became Majority Leader in 2014.

“The position that I’m in gives me a louder voice and a stronger voice for our community, to be able to address some of the things that have been harder to address in the past,” Duff said Wednesday.

He also spoke of changes to the Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) formula that increased Norwalk’s funding, beginning four years ago and continuing to increase annually for another six years.

“You’ve got a new formula now that helps on the operating side of things. And the school construction helps on the capital side of things. So it is, you know, these things go hand in glove to improve student outcomes,” Duff said.

He said, “This will impact generations of students, and give them the schools that they deserve. And taxpayers will save hundreds of millions of dollars in each community. And they will see their property values rise at the same time.”

The time was now because there’s an “opening,” he said.

“We have a Mayor and a Council who support investing in our in our schools and our fiscal plan of our schools. Which wasn’t always the case,” Duff said. “We have a superintendent and a Board who want to do it too, and do it in a way of in partnership. And we have a State that is willing to make long term investments as well for Norwalk, and Stamford.”

“People look at us as the Gold Coast, rich in property. So we seem to always get shortchanged,” Rilling said. “But now this is a game changer.”