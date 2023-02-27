Quantcast

Not-Norwalk photos: NoN in Minneapolis

From left, Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board members Claire Schoen and Nancy Chapman, Friday in The Mall of America. (Claire Schoen)

NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen was annoyed that Norwalk hadn’t had any snow this year, so she suggested we go to Minneapolis. Of course, I said yes.

No, that’s not what happened. We were invited to Minneapolis for Shop Talk, a gathering of small nonprofit news organizations. Of course, we said yes, joking at the lunacy of heading to Minnesota in late February. Who wouldn’t?

Don’t worry, we’re not staying.

Shop Talk gathered leaders of six hyperlocal publications founded within the last decade and serving geographic areas of 20,000 to 100,000 people. The goal was to “exchange ideas and best practices for journalistic impact, financial health and organizational resilience.” Expenses were paid by the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and an anonymous donor.

They were looking for “scrappy” news sites, they said. We’re honored.

Nancy Chapman with the Mary Tyler Moore statute, Friday in Minneapolis. The intended joke: It’s too cold to take the hat off! Are you crazy?? (Claire Schoen)

Claire and I added a day so we could sight-see; stops included The Mall of America, George Floyd Square, The Walker Art Museum and a statue of Mary Tyler Moore.

Our plane took off Thursday from Laguardia without delay, despite the snowpopcalypse you may have heard about. I was surprised to see clear pavement everywhere as we landed. We’ve been told we hit it just right – there was a little window of availability, and we were in it. Our hosts said the snow was intermittent, allowing snowplow drivers to clear the streets before it started again.

They’ve had 71 inches of snow this winter, well over the average of 45, they said.

I decided to run these photos today. Back to Norwalk news tomorrow.

 

We were told this is the place where George Floyd died. (Nancy Chapman)

 

George Floyd Square. We were told the area changes every day. The City of Minneapolis is considering buying the Square property, our hosts said. (Nancy Chapman)

 

Minneapolis got about 17 inches of snow, we were told. (Nancy Chapman)

 

Claire Schoen crosses over a highway, Friday in Minneapolis. (Nancy Chapman)

 

Friday in The Mall of America. (Claire Schoen)

 

Friday in The Mall of America. Not shown: The Caribou Coffee joint we enjoyed. (Claire Schoen)

 

Claire Schoen shares thoughts, Saturday during Shop Talk. (Nancy Chapman)

 

I bought new luggage after last year’s trip to Maui. Much better. (Claire Schoen)

 

A mural in George Floyd Square. (Nancy Chapman)

 

A mural in George Floyd Square. (Claire Schoen)

 

A mural in George Floyd Square. (Claire Schoen)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>