Novel species found in Long Island Sound

Doris pseudoargus, a yellow nudibranch that feeds entirely on sponges. (Maritime Aquarium)

A 1.5” sea slug capable of stressing Long Island Sound sponges’ ecological role was discovered by the Maritime Aquarium and Norwalk’s L-TRAP team members who were retrieving dormant lobster traps off Groton’s coast with Williams College and Project Oceanology colleagues. According to a news release, the slug is being held by the Aquarium, where its potential impact on the Sound is being studied.

Known as Doris Pseudoargus, the slug feeds entirely on sponges. Although most commonly found in European waters, it has been seen near Cape Ann, Massachusetts, since 2017. The Aquarium’s discovery is the slug’s southernmost siting.

Another novel species, Doriopsilla pharpa, was first noted in the Sound last May. Usually found farther south, the species is said to be moving northward because of warming temperatures.

Aquarium Director of Conservation and Policy Dr. Sarah Crosby said, “Beyond protecting benthic habitats, this discovery is one of the reasons why our L-TRAP project is so exciting. There is so much that we don’t know about the bottom of the ocean, including which animals are living right here in our backyard. This project is allowing us to study the biodiversity of the Long Island Sound ecosystem like never before.”

(Maritime Aquarium)

Aquarium Conservation Research Assistant Rebha Raviraj said, “When I first noticed the nudibranch on the lobster trap, it looked entirely different from any other animal I had seen being pulled up. With a striking yellow body and interesting feeding behavior observed on the trap, this creature immediately seemed unique.”

Williams College Marine Studies Professor Emeritus James T. Carlton, Ph.D., said, “The appearance of this large predatory European seaslug in southern New England may have important repercussions for native sponge populations, but studies will be required to document impacts. Native sponge populations are important consumers of bacteria, and can host large populations of small crustaceans and worms that are important in fish diets. Retrieving abandoned lobster traps in Long Island Sound has revealed important new insights into the Sound’s marine life.”

Project Oceanology Curriculum and Instruction DirectorCallie Scheetz said, “As an organization that has been working with benthic organisms in Long Island Sound for 51 years, we quickly recognized this find as something unusual. The significance of this data collection extends beyond observation; it is a crucial piece of the puzzle in monitoring and understanding the prevalence of invasive species in our local ecosystem. Recognizing the power of citizen science as a driving force behind discoveries like this, we encourage community involvement by leveraging applications like iNaturalist. Our team is excited for future trips with industry partners and local experts, like Captain Walter Roderick and Dr. Jim Carlton, to continue tracking data and learning about the changes of Long Island Sound.”

If you see novel species, you can report them on the free iNaturalist app, and notify the L-TRAP team by email to [email protected].