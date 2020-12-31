Now or Never – Help us reach our goal this year!
Dear Reader,
Ever since NancyOnNorwalk was founded in 2014, we’ve worked tirelessly to bring you local watchdog journalism you can trust. No one works harder than Nancy Chapman and her team to bring you the news you’ve come to rely on.
Now we’re relying on you.
We’re in the final hours of NewsMatch, and we need your help to meet our goal of $50,000 by midnight. We’re so close. Every gift counts.
Will you give today to invest in the news you need? This news can’t wait.
With this matching gift opportunity, we can focus on bringing you the journalism you’ve come to expect, without us having to worry about keeping the lights on. Won’t you join us in standing up for journalism that makes a difference?
Our very best wishes to you for a happy and healthy New Year.
NoN Board of Directors
Claire Schoen, President
Jonathan R. Gage, Vice President
Steve Mann, Secretary
Gerard Werner, Treasurer
Eric Chapman, Director
Nancy Chapman, Director
John Levin, Director
Sarah McIntee, Director
Moina Noor, Director
Prefer to send a check? You can mail it to: NancyOnNorwalk, Box 525, Norwalk, CT 06852, made out to Chapman Hyperlocal Media. Remember, all donations are tax-deductible!