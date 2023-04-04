NPD accuses North Carolina pair of cutting Optimum cables

NORWALK, Conn. — Two North Carolina residents have been arrested and charged in the recent vandalism of Optimum cable lines on Broad Street.

More than 2,000 fiber optic cables were cut March 24 and more than 40,000 customers lost service, Norwalk Police said in a news release. Norwalk detectives “quickly identified a suspect vehicle and developed suspects” and “as a result of their thorough investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Jillian Nicole Persons and Austin Keith Geddings.”

Norwalk detectives conducted a surveillance operation Sunday in Bridgeport and observed Persons inside a Boston Avenue business, the release said. She was arrested without incident. Geddings was arrested a “short time later” in a wooded area near West Avenue in Stratford.

Arrested:

Jillian Nicole Persons, 30, of 30 Stratus Lane, Asheville, North Carolina

Charges: Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1 st , Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st , Interfering with a Police Officer and False Statement

Austin Keith Geddings 26, of 25 Howard St., Asheville, North Carolina

Charges: Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1 st , Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 1 st Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st and Interfering with a Police Officer

Just over a year ago, Asheville Police accused Geddings of breaking into a woman’s apartment while she was sleeping, the Charlotte Observer reports. He was arrested and charged with felony first degree burglary, felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, WYFF said.

Persons may have once lived in Norwalk; two people search websites show her living on Suburban Drive from October 2012 to March 2014.

