NPD again swarms Norwalk High School due to a ‘hoax’

NORWALK, Conn. – For the second time in three days, Norwalk High School students were put into emergency mode due to a “hoax threat.”

At about noon Friday, Norwalk Police got a phone call reporting a student with a weapon at the school, and a “large contingency of police officers responded,” a news release said. “…{I}n coordination with administrators, the school was placed into lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, Naramake and Nathan Hale, neighboring schools, were placed in lockdown as well.”

Police secured the perimeter, searched the premises and established that “the scene was safe.” Just before 2 p.m., “police and school staff began the release of students in a controlled and systematic manner that would not interfere with the concurrent investigation,” the release said. “All students (approximately 1,900), were released to buses and parents, and walkers were permitted to leave. All backpacks and belongings left behind were searched as part of the ongoing investigation to insure that no weapon remained within the school; there was none found.”

Norwalk Police issued a robocall at about 1:11 p.m. saying that the school was on lockdown but no threat had been found. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella arrived at the school at about 1:30 p.m., scanner traffic indicated. A Stamford Police K9 unit arrived at about the same time.

Norwalk Police were sent to the school at about 9:31 a.m. Wednesday for what they later referred to as a “hoax bomb threat.” The scares come on the heels of a mass shooting Tuesday at a school in Michigan, said to be the deadliest school shooting in the nation since 2018. Four teenagers were killed and seven people were injured.

“The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau has assumed the investigation and is partnering with federal law-enforcement agencies in an effort to identify the caller,” the news release said. “The Norwalk Police Department takes this threat to our community very seriously, along with the disruption of our schools and the impact on our community members. We encourage anyone with information about this case contact Detective Ribisl at 203-854-3029 or via email at [email protected]. You may also share information anonymously using one of the three following methods:

Information can be sent to: